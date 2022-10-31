×
Maurice Lacroix Introduces the Aikon Venturer 38mm

This latest model is unisex and fits most wrist sizes.

Maurice Lacroix's Aikon Venturer 38MM
Maurice Lacroix's Aikon Venturer 38mm

The Maurice Lacroix Aikon is a descendant of the Calypso, a collection the brand produced throughout the ’90s, and amongst its members were a dive watch. Now Maurice Lacroix is enriching its Aikon collection, one of the pillars in the production of the brand that is based in the Swiss Jura, with the new Aikon Venturer 38mm, a sporty timepiece offered in a size that is ideal for most wrists, not to mention its rugged appeal and unisex design.

The new timepiece is offered in two dial colors, black or green, and is equipped with silver-toned hour and minute hands, lined with white Super-LumiNova, with each hour denoted with luminescent triangular indexes.

With alternating satin-brushed and polished surfaces, the 38mm stainless steel case is equipped with a unidirectional rotating bezel with a black or green ceramic insert, a 60-minute diving scale characterized by six rider tabs and a luminescent dot at 12 o’clock to mark the dive (or any other event) start time, and water resistant to 30 ATM.

Housed inside the unisex piece is the automatic ML115 caliber, which sits at the heart of the new model, located behind a case back adorned with the “Vagues du Jura” motif and the brand’s “M” logo.

The Venturer 38mm comes with a rubber strap in green, with a pin buckle, or a stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp, both which can be exchanged easily thanks to the integrated quick-release system. Available for purchase now at Maurice Lacroix’s web shop, in rubber, the Aikon Venturer retails for $2,100; for $2,200 when ordering the stainless steel bracelet, or $2,350 for the bundle containing both.

