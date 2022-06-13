×
Montblanc Unveils Limited-edition Exo Tourbillon Watch

The Limited-Edition timepiece depicts the first man to summit Mont Blanc mountain.

Montblanc's Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton
Montblanc's Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton — The Ascent Limited-Edition 8. ©

There’s a certain set of luxury watches that quite literally ascend to new heights, including the new Montblanc Star Legacy Exo Tourbillion Skeleton timepiece, which pays tribute to the very first ascent of the Mont Blanc mountain on Aug. 8, 1786, by hunter and gold seeker Jacques Balmat, together with Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard — the first people to reach the summit.

Limited to only eight pieces, each Ascent Limited Edition watch is hand-engraved with the Mont Blanc mountain in the sub dial at 12:00. Surrounding the “White Mountain,” an 18-karat white gold engraving of Balmat climbing to the summit can be found on the left, while a representation of a mythological wyvern creature, believed to have lived on the Mont Blanc’s Mer de Glace glacier, is positioned on the right.

Montblanc’s Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton — The Ascent Limited-Edition 8.

The watch is also defined largely by its extremely precise and next-level design, with the patented Exo Tourbillon complication (introduced in 2010), and featuring a large balance wheel beating at the traditional low frequency of 18,000 oscillations outside of the tourbillon’s rotating cage and raised above the dial, creating a floating effect — a feature that defies convention and requires a closer look.

Among many of its striking details, the Ascent also features a cyanometer gauge that runs around the periphery of the tourbillon cage, indicating the different shades of blue, scaled to 52. The timepiece is finished off with a contrasting blue alligator leather strap; 8-karat white gold triple-folding clasp that highlights its 44.8mm white gold casing, housing the Montblanc Manufacture Calibre MB M18.69.

Retailing for $156,000, the timepiece will be available for purchase at the watchmaker’s New York City flagship store on Madison Avenue, via appointment only.

Front side of Montblanc’s Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton — The Ascent Limited-Edition 8.
Back Side – Montblanc’s Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton — The Ascent Limited-Edition 8.
Watches 22 Product Lifestyle Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton - The Ascent - LE 8 129762
Montblanc’s Star Legacy Exo Tourbillon Skeleton — The Ascent Limited-Edition 8. ©
