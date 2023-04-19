Omega Names Jonathan Bailey the Watch Brand’s Latest Ambassador

IN GOOD TIME: “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey has joined Omega as a friend of the brand.

The British actor appears in a solo campaign with his arms crossed and his thumb touching his face, showing off his silver Aqua Terra with a sandstone dial watch from the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Omega family, not only because of their dedication to their craft, but also because of the ethos of creativity, kindness and brilliance that exists so profoundly in their team and the way they work,” said Bailey in a statement.

Raynald Aeschlimann, president and chief executive officer of Omega, said the actor’s “excellence was there from the start. He worked hard to earn his place on the world stage and continues to develop and evolve. These are values in line with our own. We’re proud to have him in the family.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of “Bridgerton.” Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bailey is an Olivier Award winner for his role in the West End production of “Company” in 2019. He has previously starred in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first television project “Crashing,” opposite Michaela Coel in “Chewing Gum” and in the revival of “Cock” by Marianne Elliott at the Ambassadors Theatre.

He is set to star in Ron Nyswaner’s limited series “Fellow Travelers” based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel that follows a decades-long romance between two men who met in Washington, D.C., in the ‘50s during the height of McCarthyism. He will also be joining the “Wicked” cast with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh.

Bailey will be joining the likes of George Clooney, Hyun Bin and Zoë Kravitz in the Omega family.