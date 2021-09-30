Panerai and Brabus Launch Submersible Timepiece

×
Italian watchmaker Panerai has teamed up with German luxury engineering brand Brabus to launch its first timepiece to feature a skeleton automatic caliber.

Panerai has partnered with Brabus, a German high-performance automotive aftermarket tuning company founded in 1977 in Bottrop, which specializes in Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Maybach vehicles — the largest Mercedes-Benz tuner after Mercedes-AMG. A product three years in the making, the design of the 47mm watch is inspired by one of Brabus’ vehicles, the “Black Ops” line of luxury day boats (a sporty 11.73-meter vessel that can hit top speeds of 60 knots). The DNA of both brands provided the template for the first watch to emerge from the collaboration, the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, the first Panerai watch outfitted with a skeletonized automatic movement.

“When put side by side, the similarities in regard to design language and overall character of the Panerai Submersible and the Brabus line of dayboats are obvious and striking. Both are made to be functional and stylish tools for life in the marine environment and therefore this combination just makes sense,” commented Constantin Buschmann, chief executive officer and owner of Brabus.

Powered by Panerai’s first skeletonized automatic movement, the P.4001/s, its case is made from Panerai’s Carbotech material, which has been seen on the brand’s timepieces since 2015 and is also used for the signature crown guard lever. The case’s dark gray color and the dial’s red details recreate the German firm’s hallmark color palette of gunmetal gray, black and red. The signature red color is also used to accent the hour, minute and small seconds hand as well as the pointer for the GMT hand.

Some of its key features include a patented polarized date display, a unidirectional rotating bezel for the calculation of immersion time, GMT function, AM/PM indicator, a three-day power reserve and water-resistance up to 300 meters.

Limited to only 100 pieces, the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition is available for preorder now with a retail price of 45,000 euros, and will be available starting in February.

ad