Luxury Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe has unveiled three new Twenty~4 models for women.

The new styles are the next chapter in the Swiss brand’s Twenty~4 collection. The “manchette,” or cuff-style models with quartz movements, now include a rose gold version with a chocolate brown sunburst dial. The Twenty~4 Automatic, in a round case, offers two new models, one in steel adorned with an olive-green sunburst dial, the other in rose gold, its dial gilded with a rose gold sunburst. Retail price starts at $27,796.

To mark the arrival of the new models, Patek Philippe will maintain and strengthen the communications campaign “Rituals of My Life.” The digital campaign launched in fall 2020 and focuses on the precious personal moments that punctuate and illuminate the modern woman’s life.

