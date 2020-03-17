PARIS — Add high-end Swiss watch labels to the factory shutdowns rolling across Europe — Patek Philippe, Rolex and Hublot are temporarily suspending production, taking a step further than orders from national authorities who are tightening measures to restrict movement in the country to combat coronavirus.

Patek Philippe is shutting production sites and its head office starting Wednesday, and running through March 27 — a date that may be reevaluated, depending on the evolution of COVID-19 situation, the watchmaker said in an e-mailed statement.