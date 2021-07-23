BRAND EXTENSION: Philipp Plein has signed a licensing agreement with Swiss company WorldTime Watches & Jewelry for the development, production and distribution of its new watches and jewelry lines.

“I am thrilled with the debut of these new lines of watches and jewelry, which enrich our collections with key elements of the men’s and women’s look,” said Philipp Plein, founder and chief executive officer of his namesake group. “I am sure that the collaboration with WorldTime Watches & Jewelry will be an opportunity to push the boundaries of our luxurious and iconic vision even further.”

To develop and craft the watches, WorldTime Watches & Jewelry will collaborate with specialist Timex Group.

“We are particularly proud of this agreement and look forward to combining our experience in the world of watch and jewelry with Philipp Plein’s image, to make available to consumers around the world collections that express the unique brand’s aesthetics and its idea of contemporary luxury,” said Paolo Marai, shareholder of WorldTime Watches & Jewelry and president and CEO of Timex Group Luxury Division.

The partnership between the Philipp Plein and WorldTime Watches & Jewelry, both based in Lugano, will kick off with the watch collection making its debut at the Philipp Plein physical and online stores in the winter. For the spring 2022 season, the distribution will be extended to multibrand shops. The jewelry line will be unveiled in January.

Leveraging the fashion house’s flamboyant style, Philipp Plein watches and jewelry pieces, available for men and women, will feature crystals, studs, multicolor plating, military patterns, as well as 3D skulls and embossed crossbones.

