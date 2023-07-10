×
Philipp Plein’s Foray Into the Luxury Swiss Watch Market Takes Flight

The designer brings his maximalist approach to his latest Swiss watch capsule that also bridges the digital art world.

Philipp Plein Crypto King in Cryptonite
Philipp Plein Crypto King in Cryptonite Cesare Gualdoni

Fashion brands are truly grasping the beauty of the watch world, where everyone can contribute to the expansion of its universe. Most fashion brands attempted the horological adventure when they entered the category as outsiders in the ’70s. Since then, few have made a significant mark and often settle for offering simple “accessories” to complement their fashion lines. 

Following its steady success of fashion watches with its license partner, Timex Group, now the spotlight is on Philipp Plein, which has launched an inaugural line of luxury timepieces.

Philipp Plein Crypto King in Cryptonite. Cesare Gualdoni
Philipp Plein Crypto King Black Beat
Philipp Plein Crypto King Glacier
Philipp Plein Crypto King Packaging

The timepiece collection, which was unveiled at Watches & Wonders last March, kicked off Plein’s first “phygital” project, which boasted a range consisting of eight Crypto King and six Crypto Queen timepieces, each paired with an NFT art piece by artist Antoni Tudisco.

As for the watches themselves, the Crypto King comes in a 55 x 45 mm case featuring a double-layer see-through dial with Plein’s signature 3D skull design, a see-through caseback, and a double-dome sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, with a Landeron 24 skeleton Automatic Movement (Swiss made) — with color options including shades of red, black, fumé and lime, with frosted or transparent silicone or PU straps, and an additional strap in silicone and genuine Alligator leather.

The Crypto Queen, which comes in a 45 x 35 mm case, complements the collection with a sleek silhouette and diamond-adorned see-through dial, pastel colors and its most distinguishing feature — the hexagonal architecture of its dial that reveals the Swiss made skeleton movement — rounded off with straps in black, aquamarine or dark brown silicone with anti-dust coating.

Adding to the “phygital” experience, the watch comes in a high-end box set with a digital screen playing the latest advertising campaign by Tudisco. 

As the timepieces continue on tour, with stops last week in New York City at the designer’s Manhattan penthouse, and at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Los Angeles, the Swiss-made capsule will be exclusively sold at Philipp Plein events across the globe and by appointment only, with pending stops in Las Vegas, London, Paris, Singapore and Monaco.

