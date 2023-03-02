Piaget Opens Flagship at Hong Kong’s Harbour City

SHANGHAI — Piaget, the Swiss luxury watch and jewelry brand, has recently opened a flagship store on Hong Kong’s Canton Road, a luxury shopping strip incorporated within Harbour City, the financial hub’s largest luxury shopping mall.

The flagship is the brand’s fifth store in Hong Kong and takes up a storefront previously occupied by Coach. Asia and the Middle East are Piaget’s strongest markets, followed by Europe and the U.S.

Initially soft-launched last November, the boutique is well-positioned to benefit from the return of mainland China tourists after Beijing lifted border restrictions this January.

De Beers and Van Cleef & Arpels are the other two high jewelry brands heading to Harbour City this year.

The store’s dazzling facade in the brand’s signature blue and gold will be hard-to-miss for shoppers and pedestrians walking along Canton Road, which is designed by Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu of the esteemed design studio Neri&Hu.

Inspired by “bamboo scaffolding,” a construction technique often seen in Hong Kong, Neri&Hu utilized bespoke ceramic tiles glazed in nuanced shades of blue and customized metals and concrete to celebrate “the storefront as a jeweled urban monument” and repurpose “the commercial facade with a civic potency,” according to the design firm.

The exterior architecture is the first time the brand has referenced local craftsmanship for a store.

“The facade is remarkable not only for its vivid monochromatic blue and gold, but also for its connection to its newfound home,” wrote the brand in a statement.

Inside the store, or Salon Piaget, which drew inspiration from French living rooms, shoppers can marvel at the golden Palace Decor technique, a signature engraving style used by the jeweler, reimagined in gold and deep blue as interior decor.

Inside Piaget’s Harbour City store. matthew@matter_workshop

The 200-square-meter flagship highlights a blue-beige ombré mirror called “Art Mirror” created by Dutch artist and designer Sabine Marcelis, which “harmoniously ties in Piaget with the art world,” the brand said.

“Art Mirror” designed by Sabine Marcelis. matthew@matter_workshop

The new boutique also provides an interactive digital content wall, which is also featured in its Rodeo Drive store, that invites shoppers to immerse themselves in the world of Piaget or pick watches to try on. They can interact with the big screen via their phones, use a photo filter to try on watches virtually and take pictures that can be shared online.