Polo Ralph Lauren has launched a new collection of Swiss movement watches.

The new watch collection leverages the iconic brand emblem — a jockey on a horse a moment before his mallet meets the ball — as the focus of the dial of the watch styles, and includes four models: a lacquered green dial in Ralph Lauren’s heritage hue, a classic lacquered navy dial, and two lacquered black dials that include a stainless-steel trim.

The logo is 3-D-printed in multiple layers of color with printed luminescent Arabic numbers on a lacquered dial, set in the anodized aluminum ring on a stainless-steel bezel. Each timepiece is powered by automatic, Swiss-made, caliber RL200 movement.

According to the brand, the latest offering represents the world of Polo — all the facets and pillars that have inspired the designer over the past 50 years, from preppy to sporty to equestrian and beyond.

Ralph Lauren launched watches and timepieces in 2008, and the first Polo Ralph Lauren watch collection debuted in 2018 in celebration of Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary.

The new collection launches today in select Ralph Lauren stores with an exclusive digital launch on the Polo app; followed by a rollout on the brand’s e-commerce channels next Tuesday.

