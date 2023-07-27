Rado Signs On as Official Sponsor and Timekeeper of the Mubadala Citi DC Open

Rado has been sponsoring tennis for more than three decades now. Since 1985, the watch brand has partnered with tournaments such as the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, Austria’s Erste Bank Open, the Mexican Open and the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad.

The Swiss watchmaker is now adding to its tennis legacy with a new multiyear partnership with the Mubadala Citi DC Open, the fifth largest pro tennis event in the U.S., which is set to take place at Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park Tennis Center from Saturday to Aug. 6. Rado will be an official sponsor and the official timekeeper.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open Courtesy from Rado

The Mubadala Citi DC Open, also traditionally known as the Washington Open, is a combined men’s and women’s ATP 500 and WTA 500 tennis event. The tournament was founded in 1969 to support Arthur Ashe’s vision of playing professional tennis in a public park, and he successfully persuaded the organizers to hold it in a racially-integrated area of the city so that people of color could attend. Mubadala recently hosted the first-ever Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open WTA 500.

However, the Swiss brand’s commitment to tennis goes far beyond timekeeping. Via its YoungStar program, which was launched in 2015 and designed to support up-and-coming players, Rado has the objective of creating an international team of talented players with the potential to become the next generation of stars. It is partnering with some of the most promising talents in the game, such as Ashleigh Barty, Ugo Humbert, Cameron Norrie, Linda Nosková and J.J. Wolf, to name a few.

Rado will highlight one of the year’s most talked-about watches at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, the Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic Skeleton watch, which features a plasma high-tech ceramic matte monoblock case with an unobstructed view of the skeletonized R808 movement, which was released earlier in April.

The timepiece will be showcased in a luxury suite open to select press, where they can view the latest Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic and other 2023 novelty pieces. Rado will also have an activation around the sponsorship with Reeds Jewelers at Springfield Town Center in Virginia.

Rado’s Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic Skeleton watch