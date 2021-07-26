Rolex is revealing its newest New York City store today. The 4,000-square-foot boutique, located in the Meatpacking District at 29-35 Ninth Avenue, also includes the first Tudor Watch boutique in the U.S.

The two-in-one store sees Rolex and Tudor each having their own entrances, but with the units connected inside.

The duo of boutiques has been opened in partnership with Tourneau, which as reported by WWD will transition its name over the next year to Bucherer following the U.S. retailer’s acquisition by the Swiss fine jewelry and watch retailer.

Tourneau chief executive officer Ira Melnitsky said, “Rolex has been a valued partner for many decades and it’s our honor to partner with both Rolex and Tudor on these two new boutiques. The fact that this is the first Tudor boutique in the U.S. makes us especially proud.”

A Tudor spokesperson added in a statement: “Tudor is excited to work with long-standing retail partner, Tourneau, to open our first boutique in New York City. The New York City boutique will further cement a strong presence in the U.S. for Tudor as well as expand our brand awareness and network.”

Rolex operates a Fifth Avenue boutique in partnership with Wempe, and has another unit in Hudson Yards.

The move represents a new luxury push in the Meatpacking District, which after a period of mass market retail is returning to a higher-end appeal. New tenants there include Bally, Loro Piana and Hermès. Many say they have been lured there by experiential neighbors like fine restaurants and The Whitney Museum of American Art.

“I’m a New Yorker and I think all of us New Yorkers know the Meatpacking District well. It’s increasingly more luxurious with brands being pulled down there. We love the location — it took a long time of us looking and I think it’s a place that’s underserved for our category,” Melnitsky said last month.

Both sides of the store have a clubhouse-type vibe with wood fixtures, but Rolex’s portion — with its leather furniture and cigar room ambience — feels slightly more sumptuous than the Tudor half, which boasts sporty red accent lights and athletic memorabilia.

“The design is unique to each brand and true to their respective DNAs; however, you will definitely find the influence of the Meatpacking District and a strong focus on hospitality within both boutiques,” Melnitsky added of the design.