Shinola Debuts First Sailing Watch

Inspired by the Mackinac Race, Shinola has debuted its first sailing watch.

Called the Mackinac Yacht Watch, the style features a 40-mm square stainless-steel case with an exhibition case back window that reveals the automatic SW511.bhc movement inside. A bright canary yellow dial pops with orange and red details, and contrasts with the three-tone blue yacht timer sub. The automatic chronograph is a regatta timer, making the watch specifically designed for competitive recreational sailing.

The watch debut comes as Shinola CEO Shannon Washburn retires.

“As we approach our first decade as a brand, our designers and creative team wanted to revisit some of the timeless stories surrounding the Great Lakes,” said Joel Layton, vice president of digital, e-commerce and marketing at Shinola. “A nod to an age-old tradition, sailing lies at the heart of visiting and living on the lakes. Seeing the symmetries between the precision of competitive sailing and watchmaking, it only made sense to debut a watch that embodied this pastime and the nostalgia that comes with it.”

An annual race from Detroit to Mackinac Island, the Mackinac Race is one of the longest-running and most difficult fresh-water races in the world and was established in 1925. Starting in the lower waters of Lake Huron, hundreds of boats traverse well over 200 nautical miles in a race to the channel just off Mackinac Island.

The new style is for sale at Shinola boutiques as well as shinola.com.