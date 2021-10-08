×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

Fashion

Ralph Rucci Discusses the Opportunities and Obstacles of 40 Years in Business

Business

Shanghai’s Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic Collection in NYC

Swatch kicked off the launch of the 1984 reloaded collection with an event where guests played vintage video games like Q Bert, Donkey Kong and Ms. Pac-Man.

Swatch
Guests at the Swatch 1984 reloaded launch event. todd plitt

RETRO VIBES: Swatch is mining its iconic archive and looking back to 1984 for the debut of the next chapter of its Bioceramic collection.

The timepiece offering is made up of five models, offering reinterpretations of some of the early, standout Swatch watches, but made of biometric cases with bio-sourced material strap and loops, that make the styles decidedly 2021. Called the 1984 Reloaded collection, several dials offer colorful nods to the antimodernist Memphis design movement for inspiration and come with a matching special edition packaging.

Swatch
The Swatch 1984 Reloaded collection. Courtesy Photo

Swatch kicked off the launch this week in New York City by kicking it back to 1984 with an event at Barcade, where guests played vintage video games like Q Bert, Donkey Kong and Ms. Pac Man while munching on classic finger foods and sipping on retro cocktails.

1984 was a banner year for the brand: Swatch entered the Guinness Book of Records with the construction of a giant watch displayed at the headquarters building of the Commerzbank in Frankfurt. The display weighing 13 tons and measured 162 meters. It’s also the year after the brand opened its doors and started a technicolor timepiece revolution.

The Swatch 1984 Reloaded collection retails from $80 to $90 and launches at retail locations and e-commerce. The iconic watchmaker will host several more ’80s-themed events this fall that are yet to be announced.

Swatch Sees Improved Sales in H1, Expects to Surpass 2019 Levels in&nbsp;H2

Swatch Group, Swiss Watch Exports Signal Improving Business in&nbsp;U.S.

Breguet Names Swatch Group Veteran as&nbsp;CEO

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad