Swatch Debuts Next Chapter of Bioceramic Collection in NYC

RETRO VIBES: Swatch is mining its iconic archive and looking back to 1984 for the debut of the next chapter of its Bioceramic collection.

The timepiece offering is made up of five models, offering reinterpretations of some of the early, standout Swatch watches, but made of biometric cases with bio-sourced material strap and loops, that make the styles decidedly 2021. Called the 1984 Reloaded collection, several dials offer colorful nods to the antimodernist Memphis design movement for inspiration and come with a matching special edition packaging.

The Swatch 1984 Reloaded collection. Courtesy Photo

Swatch kicked off the launch this week in New York City by kicking it back to 1984 with an event at Barcade, where guests played vintage video games like Q Bert, Donkey Kong and Ms. Pac Man while munching on classic finger foods and sipping on retro cocktails.

1984 was a banner year for the brand: Swatch entered the Guinness Book of Records with the construction of a giant watch displayed at the headquarters building of the Commerzbank in Frankfurt. The display weighing 13 tons and measured 162 meters. It’s also the year after the brand opened its doors and started a technicolor timepiece revolution.

The Swatch 1984 Reloaded collection retails from $80 to $90 and launches at retail locations and e-commerce. The iconic watchmaker will host several more ’80s-themed events this fall that are yet to be announced.

