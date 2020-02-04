By  on February 4, 2020

PARIS — Swatch Group has cancelled plans to host a presentation of its luxury labels in Switzerland in March citing the coronavirus, as business disruptions from the pandemic continue to sweep the globe.

The group’s high-end labels, which include Breguet, Blancpain and Jaquet Droz, will instead show their products at regional events at a later stage, “in order to prevent their partners from traveling internationally in an insecure climate,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

