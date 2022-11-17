×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Eye

Pirelli Calendar’s Photographer Talks About Her Muses Behind-the-scenes

Eye

Inside the Opening-night Party for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ at the Brooklyn Museum

China Slumps, But Swiss Watch Exports Hit High in October

High-end watches drove monthly growth that reached 2.3 billion Swiss francs, or $2.43 billion, another monthly high.

Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins
Lab-grown diamonds and artisanal gold have been used for Breitling's new Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins watch. Franz J. Venzin/Courtesy of Breitling

PARIS – A marked slump in China after a slew of lockdowns crimped growth of Swiss watch exports, but did not stop them from reaching another monthly high.

Growth was “more moderate but still significant,” rising 6.7 percent compared to last year, reach 2.3 billion Swiss francs in October, according to figures released Thursday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

For the first ten months of 2022, the sector has exported the equivalent of 20.4 billion Swiss francs, or $21.59 billion, a 11.9 percent rise over the same period in 2021.

The fall in China had “a decisive impact on the overall performance,” the organization said, as the latest round of lockdowns in China, in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou, weighed heavily on the market and accounted for the 18.1 percent slump in the sector’s second-largest export market. Hong Kong recorded a 5.5 percent decline.

Related Galleries

By contrast, other markets performed strongly, starting with Europe, led by France and Germany rising 28.1 and 27.5 percent respectively.

Other top performers included Australia with a 43.5 percent leap, Singapore at 29 percent and the United States at 16.7 percent, while the U.K. and Japan logged single-digit growth.

The breakdown in terms of materials showed that growth in October came from watches in precious metals, growing 11 percent in value and 9.7 percent in volume.

Steel watches, the dominant category accounting for nearly 40 percent of all watches, showed a slight increase in value of 1.5 percent, but fell 17.5 percent in volume. Other materials rose sharply in value by 26.8 percent, while their value rose 10.3 percent.

Total watch exports across all materials saw a 12 percent slump in units and a 6.9 percent increase in value.

According to a Barclay’s research note, the results remained solid, “albeit normalizing after several months of outperformance,” with continued growth across markets like the U.S. seen as a positive for the hard-luxury segment.

High-end timepieces, priced above 3,000 Swiss francs, drove most of the monthly growth, rising 11.4 percent, “as the post-pandemic high-end demand wave continues,” added Bernstein analyst Luca Solca, referring to stellar results by LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and Hermès for the third quarter of 2022 and the Compagnie Financière Richemont’s fiscal first-half.

Watches at an intermediate price points, between 500 and 3,000 Swiss francs, contracted slightly in volume, but grew in value 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, entry-price and mid-market segments declined respectively 26.4 percent and 37.1 percent, as concerns on a global recession mount.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

