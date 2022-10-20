×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another High in September

Exports once more crossed the $2 billion threshold as all markets saw a sharp increase, except Hong Kong.

Luxury watch brand Omega opens new boutique on San Francisco's Geary Street.
Luxury watch brand Omega opens new boutique on San Francisco's Geary Street. Courtesy photo

PARIS — Swiss watch exports keep accelerating, reaching one of the highest values in their history at 2.2 billion Swiss Francs, or $2.19 billion, leaping 19.1 percent year-on-year, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said Tuesday.

The $2 billion threshold had first been breached in June.

Nine months into the year, total exports are already 12.6 percent higher than in 2021, standing at 18.1 billion Swiss francs and with the key holiday period coming up.

Meanwhile, material categories showed a strong overall picture in value, coming just shy of 20 percent. Even steel, which saw a 4.3 percent decrease in units, rose in value 17.1 percent, the lowest increase of the month but still keeping in step with all materials.

Related Galleries

The “other materials” segment gunned ahead, recording an 84.2 percent leap although its impact was moderated by its relatively modest market share of around 5 percent.

Performance across price segments, tabulated on the export price of items, remained “relatively stable” with entry-price timepieces growing and the ongoing decline of the 200 to 500 Francs mid-market, said the group, highlighting the leap in value of watches over 500 Swiss francs.

According to the group, all markets saw strong growth, led by Singapore at 38.9 percent, the United Arab Emirates 36.1 percent, Japan 34.2 percent and the U.S. 33.1 percent.

Most other markets also saw double-digit growth in September, particularly China, which had returned in the positive in July and grew a further 15 percent in September. However, the country still hasn’t returned to its pre-pandemic levels, still showing a 6.4 percent decrease compared to 2020’s figures.

The U.K. and Europe also continued to show healthy figures, with Germany’s 22.2 percent and the U.K.’s 18 percent among the strongest rises, and otherwise in the mid-teens or high single digits across the continent.

The only pain point remained Hong Kong. Exports to the territory continued to slump by 2.8 percent, amounting to an annual decline around 8 percent, said the group.

Standing at first place with 367.8 Swiss francs, the U.S. consolidated its position and widened the gap with China by soaring a further 33.2 percent in September, nearly doubling its pre-pandemic figures. Its overall market share rose 2 percent in value, from 18 to 20 percent, and pushed Asia’s slice of the market in value down to 49 percent.

While the impact of currency fluctuations, and in particular the ongoing strength of the dollar expected to continue providing tailwinds for coming months, September’s figures lend credit to analysts like Bernstein’s Luca Solca who see the continued buoyancy of the luxury sector as suggesting “that the high-end global luxury goods demand has yet to normalize,” as luxury groups start to report stellar results for 2022.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Hot Summer Bags

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Swiss Watch Exports Hit Another $2-Billion Dollar High in September

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad