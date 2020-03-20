PARIS — Tag Heuer has temporarily shut down its manufacturing sites in Switzerland, a measure adopted by much of the country’s watchmaking industry, in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The watch label, which belongs to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has closed its headquarters in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland as well as sites in Cornol, Chevenez and Artecad, since Wednesday. Other operations, including supply chain activities, will be progressively halted, the company said in a statement.