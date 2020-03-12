PARIS — Tackling the challenge of melding digital and physical worlds, Swiss luxury watch label Tag Heuer is launching a new generation of connected watches, a project spearheaded by chief strategy and digital officer Frédéric Arnault.

“It’s a very important launch for the brand,” said Arnault, who brought on expertise in software engineering for the project and, in start-up fashion, has expanded his team of two initially to around 30 people in his short time at the company.