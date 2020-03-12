By  on March 12, 2020

PARIS — Tackling the challenge of melding digital and physical worlds, Swiss luxury watch label Tag Heuer is launching a new generation of connected watches, a project spearheaded by chief strategy and digital officer Frédéric Arnault.

“It’s a very important launch for the brand,” said Arnault, who brought on expertise in software engineering for the project and, in start-up fashion, has expanded his team of two initially to around 30 people in his short time at the company.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers