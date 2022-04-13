Tag Heuer Pops Up for Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Tag Heuer is going all out to celebrate Miami Grand Prix Race weekend with a pop-up experience in the city’s Design District.

The luxury Swiss watch brand is taking over the Design District’s Jungle Plaza with an outdoor installation marking both the Grand Prix as well as the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand’s partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team.

Right in line with the weekend’s big event, the heart of the activation allows guests the ability to race one another on a Tag Heuer go-kart track. Inspired by a true race environment, the starting line will have a raised platform where guests can have the opportunity to cheer on the competition, wave the checkered flag to signal the end of a race and capture the photo-worthy mural backdrop.

Petrol stations will serve as unique product displays, which will flank the track, showcasing the newest Tag Heuer watches designed in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Along with the product displays, there will be a large shipping container decorated with brand stories and the history of Tag Heuer in motorsport, and equipped with go-kart gear to outfit customers who ride. The experience is capped off with a grand mural wall in Jungle Plaza, a painterly interpretation of Max Verstappen’s Oracle Red Bull Racing car with bold textures, team livery and abstractions of velocity.

The pop-up runs from May 3 to 7 for the public with a special event for VIPs and friends of the brand on May 2. The evening of May 7 will see it transform for a private private cocktail party, hosted by Tag Heuer’s family of ambassadors including Oracle Red Bull Racing Team drivers Max Verstappen and Checo Perez. The Miami Grand Prix is May 8.

