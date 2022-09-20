×
EXCLUSIVE: Tag Heuer Taps Youngest British Olympian, Sky Brown, as Ambassador

The skateboarding and surfing prodigy won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at only 13.

Sky Brown Tag Heuer
Sky Brown is Tag Heuer's latest ambassador. Courtesy of Tag Heuer

After becoming Great Britain’s youngest Olympian, skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown is poised to set another record on Tuesday — becoming Tag Heuer’s youngest ambassador.

The British Japanese athlete, who is also a keen surfer, made her mark by winning a bronze medal in skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at 13 years and 28 days old.

She has since followed up this feat with further gongs, most recently winning gold in women’s skateboard park at the X Games, the biggest worldwide skate competition.

By encouraging this unconventional sport, Tag Heuer aims to celebrate what it claims is the audacity and avant-gardist attitude the brand has upheld since 1860. “We are very proud to welcome Sky, our youngest ambassador, to the Tag Heuer family,” stated chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault, noting that the brand looked forward to “supporting her in the years to come and on her Olympic journey.”

Brown has already stated her intention to go for gold once more at the 2024 Paris Olympics — in surfing as well as skating.

In the meantime, her gravity-defying exploits have accumulated 3.3 million followers on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Joining ambassadors like waterman Kai Lenny and surfer Maya Gabeira, Brown is captured wearing the Swiss watchmaker’s latest Formula 1 chronograph timepieces, in bright shades of green, yellow and red, “a trio that boldly expresses the brand’s love for speed, adrenaline, and audacious design,” according to Tag Heuer.

“Timing is key to everything I do, both in the park and on the water,” she said, revealing that a 42-mm Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch has been added to her daily life, especially when training.

