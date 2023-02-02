×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mason Rothschild Wraps Up Testimony in Hermès Trial

Business

Kohl’s Names Tom Kingsbury Chief Executive Officer

Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Creative Director Departs Jeweler

EXCLUSIVE: Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

To buy this Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow watch, buyers need to collect all 12 NFTs in the collection by April 2024.

Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow
The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow can only be bought after collecting 12 NFTs. Courtesy of Hublot

CATCH ‘EM ALL: Buy a watch, get a matching NFT? That’s so 2022.

For the fourth collaboration, watchmaker Hublot and artist Takashi Murakami have flipped the tables around, with the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow unveiled on Thursday at New York’s Glass House.

Nodding to the previously released Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black and Sapphire Rainbow watches, this new iteration is a 45mm version with a black ceramic case. Murakami’s smiling flower takes pride of place, with 12 petals that spin with every movement of the wrist and decked in a rainbow gradient of rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorite and topaz.

Related Galleries

But customers can’t just whip out a credit card or cryptowallet to get this watch and its NFT counterpart.

First, people will have to collect the 12 NFTs that come attached to each of the 12 Classic Fusion watches featuring a single petal of the artist’s famous flower and launching in April.

And shoppers can only get one of those if they already own one of the 324 NFTs released after the 2022 edition of the Watches & Wonders fair — only to owners of the Murakami-designed watches released in 2021.

Hublot chief executive officer Ricardo Guadalupe stated that this new chapter in their partnership was an occasion “to construct a history that interlinks all the works [Hublot has] released with Takashi [Murakami], both digital pieces and the watches themselves,” in a statement announcing the 13-strong watch collaboration.

Ricardo Guadalupe and Takashi Murakami
The 12 NFTs to be collected to access the 13th watch.

“There are people who start to get really activated when you push the button of [collection], especially in Asia — we love to collect a lot of small things,” Murakami said through a translator ahead of the launch, likening this launch to movies made with movie fans top of mind.  

He attributed the success of his ongoing collaboration with Hublot to an ability to “think about this type of entertainment that is linked to collecting and collectability” that has both propelled his 30-year personal career but also the conversations with the brand.

“In that sense, we’ve been working together well in terms of providing something that would powerfully stimulate [this kind of] motivation for people to collect. And I wanted to create something like a potent drug for someone to really want to collect,” he continued.

The number of watches was determined by the 12 petals of Murakami’s smiling flower, a design he had originally sketched freehand. Each of the 12 watches will represent one of the petals.

“It just happened to have that many petals and came to resemble family crests that are often seen in Japanese traditional households,” explained Murakami. He’d come to love flowers so much that he “still wants to open a flower shop sometimes” after teaching in art-centric prep schools where they are a recurrent subject.

For the Japanese artist, this fourth chapter delves further into a goal of “adopting new forms of artistic expression,” built into his collaboration with the watchmaker from the get-go.

NFTs felt like a necessary evolution of his artistic practice, brought on by the “huge shift” ushered in by cryptocurrencies and blockchain, which he described as new worlds emerging now with their “own economic rights and roles” where “you can exchange information and materials freely.”

“To be in touch with those worlds’ audience and the new value system is important for my creative process and creative act. If I just eliminated those new things and kept emitting my creativity or information with the existing world that I’m used to, I will just get bored,” he added.  

For would-be owners of any of the 12 new watches and corresponding exclusive NFTs, there’s no time for boredom: they have until early April to get on the OpenSea digital collectibles marketplace and acquire one of the NFTs attached to the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black and Sapphire Rainbow watches.

These NFTs are priced at 1.69 Ethereum (equivalent to $2,817) and 3.199 Ethereum (or around $5,333) on the marketplace.

After that, only the person who will have assembled the full set of 12 NFTs by April 2024 will be able to purchase the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow. Should no one assemble the full NFT set by the deadline, it will be auctioned by Hublot to raise funds for charity.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Hot Summer Bags

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad