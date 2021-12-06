×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe Issue Rare Watch Collaboration

Tiffany remains the world's only retailer to have its name featured on a Patek Philippe dial.

Patek Philippe, 5711_1A_014.
Patek Philippe, 5711_1A_014. ©Patek Philippe/Jean-Daniel Mey

Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. are celebrating 170 years of partnership with a special watch design. The Swiss watch firm and American jeweler have been working together since 1851, when Tiffany became the first official retail partner for Patek in the U.S.

Flash-forward to modern day and Tiffany continues to operate a shop-in-shop dedicated to Patek watches at its New York City flagship, as well as select other U.S. locations

The limited-edition Ref.5711/1A-018 Nautilus wristwatch is made of steel and features Tiffany’s famous robin’s egg blue shade on its dial. It is stamped with Tiffany & Co. at 6 o’clock and Patek Philippe at 12 o’clock. The watch is water-resistant to 120 meters and has a self-winding mechanism. A special sapphire-crystal base back allows many of Patek’s movements to shine through and is embossed with “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. — Patek Philippe.”

Patek has produced only 170 units of the watch, which will be exclusively available for sale at Tiffany stores in New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. Tiffany will also auction off one of the watches at Phillips on Dec. 11, with all proceeds benefitting The Nature Conservatory.

Known as a carefully guarded brand, it is rare that Patek shares its name with another brand entity and Tiffany remains the only retailer to have its name featured on the Patek dial in the company’s history. The watchmaker has collaborated with Tiffany on select occasions since 2001.

