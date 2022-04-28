×
Timex Adds GMT Movement to Its Q Reissue Line

The popular reissue style continues to evolve and is back with three new iterations.

Long champions of affordable watchmaking, Timex has been in business since 1854, first producing mechanical timepieces and then, in the 1970s, quartz. 

The American-based brand will be expanding its Reissue assortment with the release of the Q Timex GMT. The reissue is a modern version of a watch first introduced in 1979 during the “quartz crisis” — when a flood of cheap, battery-powered quartz movements saturated the market and forced the mechanical watch industry to reevaluate itself.

The Q Timex 1979 Reissue watch was previously reintroduced in 2019, featuring a blue dial with day-date display, 38mm case with a colorful 12-hour bezel and a lightweight mesh bracelet. The style sold out several times over as a popular and more budget-friendly alternative to the iconic Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” model. The Q Reissue also has more than 10 colorways and configurations, from a gold-colored expansion bracelet to a diver’s automatic (M79), and even a limited-edition version from Hodinkee.

The new expanded lineup sees the addition of a Swiss-made GMT movement but still adhering to the key features of the original — a 40mm case, rotating bezel, all black dial, date feature, functional battery hatch, domed acrylic crystal, luminant hands and water resistant to 50 meters.

Available starting Thursday on the brand e-commerce site, the release will be offered in a stainless steel case and bracelet version ($219) — its rotating top ring in red/navy and black/blue color combinations — and in an all-black finish case with a synthetic rubber black strap ($199).

