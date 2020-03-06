MILAN — Fashion continues to be central for Timex Group, but the watchmaker is also exploring the wearable wellness technology with new timepieces for Teslar, and is investing in sustainability — an issue Paolo Marai, president and chief executive officer of Timex Group Luxury Division, says is still uncharted territory for the watch sector.

“This is one of the directions we are going into at Timex and we have the advantage of using steel for our cases, which is recyclable, and we are studying eco-friendly hides,” Marai said in a phone interview from Lugano, Switzerland, where he is based. Timex is a Salvatore Ferragamo licensee and the Florence-based company has been experimenting with the leaves of palm trees, orange peels, recycled plastic and wood, Marai said. “It’s complex because we are looking at packaging, displays, supply chain and we have been studying how to be sustainable for a year now.”