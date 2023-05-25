×
Ulysse Nardin Unveils The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph

As the official timekeeper of The Ocean Race, the watchmaker has released a special edition of its Diver Chronograph.

Ulysse Nardin's The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph
Ulysse Nardin's The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph

Originally known as the Whitbread Round the World Race and then the Volvo Ocean Race, the newly christened Ocean Race is a legendary sailing competition pitting racing crews on the high seas, with Ulysse Nardin serving as the race’s official timekeeper.

Starting in Alicante, Spain, in January and making stops at cities in Cape Verde, South Africa, and Brazil, The Ocean Race has most recently made a pit stop in Newport, Rhode Island, where after a rigorous four-month sailing excursion, the watch brand has unveiled the all-new Ocean Race Diver Chronograph, a limited-edition dive watch that pays tribute to both partners’ passion for the sea, adventure and protecting the ocean, and the race’s 50th year anniversary.

The 44mm case of the Diver Chronograph features a sandblasted black DLC titanium design with a unidirectional Carbonium bezel that contains fibers upcycled from airplane fuselage offcuts, offering a 40 percent lower environmental impact than other carbon composites, with a water-resistance level of 300 meters.

Ulysse Nardin's The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph

Powered by Caliber UN-150 and its 318 components, this movement is visible through the sapphire crystal case back and bears the number 50 in tribute to the anniversary. The Ocean Race logo is affixed to the ceramic portion adorning the rubber strap.

The new chronograph will retail slightly more than its standard-production siblings, coming in at  $15,700, and will be limited to 100 pieces to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sailing competition.

In addition to sponsoring the sailing race, Ulysse Nardin has partnered with environmental organization Time to Act, which is dedicated to helping reduce pollution and raise awareness of climate change in an effort to protect the oceans.

Ulysse Nardin's The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph
Ulysse Nardin's The Ocean Race Diver Chronograph
