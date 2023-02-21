×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shonda Rhimes Ushers in New Direction for St. John

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

With a 24-month streak of double-digit growth, the U.S. takes a 17.2 percent share of the market as China has yet to recover.

TAG Heuer Monza Chronometer
TAG Heuer Monza Chronometer Courtesy of Tag Heuer

PARIS – Swiss watch exports have started the year at the same pace as they finished 2022, increasing 8.6 percent in January to 1.9 billion Swiss francs, or $2.1 billion at current exchange rates, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

With its 26.3 percent growth, marking 24 consecutive months of double-digit increases, the U.S. took a 17.2 percent market share and cemented its position as the largest market for Swiss timepieces with sales of 318.8 million Swiss francs, or $344.4 million, the federation said on Tuesday.

By contrast, China just topped the $200 million mark and slumped 17.3 percent as it is “still in a transitional phase following the lifting of health restrictions,” according to the organization. A positive indicator of things to come may be the return to growth of Hong Kong, which lifted the last of its health requirements in the third quarter of 2022, with a rise of 10.3 percent in January.

Related Galleries

In a recent research note on the global luxury goods market, Bernstein analyst Luca Solca pointed out that consumer survey data in China showed “a shift towards pre-COVID levels of luxury consumption” for 2023, with watches “clear winners” alongside bags and jewelry.

Luxury conglomerates including Kering, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Hermès, which reported their full-year results in recent weeks, noted signs of recovery in the Chinese market in early 2023.

Elsewhere, while a large number of markets showed high double-digit growth, more moderate increases were seen in Europe and the U.K., at 12 percent and 5.2 percent respectively.

The global picture pointed to growth “at a normalizing pace after a year of stellar growth,” said Barclays head of European luxury goods research Carole Madjo, noting that “continued growth across key markets such as the U.S. and U.K. is a positive read-across for the hard luxury space and continues to suggest demand for watches remains solid.”

The breakdown by materials showed that while still the smallest in value, the “other materials” category continued to gun ahead, leaping 49.5 percent in volume with sales doubling to 58.2 million Swiss francs, or $62.9 million.

Precious metal watches were the only other category that also grew in both metrics. Steel watches, accounting for more than half of the market in terms of units, contracted 8.5 percent in volume but grew by 4.6 percent in value terms.

Price-wise, growth gravitated towards the highest and lowest ends of the range. Volume and value of watches priced below 200 Swiss francs “reflected the strong momentum in the other materials category,” noted the group. Watches priced above 3,000 Swiss francs leapt 12.6 percent for the first month of the year.

The mid-market segment between 200 Swiss francs and 500 Swiss francs, on a downward trend since early 2020, continued to contract sharply, and the 500 Swiss francs to 3,000 Swiss francs category also lost 4.7 percent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Hot Summer Bags

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

U.S. Cements Position As Top Swiss Watch Market

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad