PARIS — Vacheron Constantin is launching a women’s line of automatic watches called Égérie — “muse” in French — in a first for the high-end Swiss watch label in recent times as it targets luxury consumers seeking prestige with a feminine flavor.

The Égérie watch styles, which will hit the market next month, come in pink or white gold, or steel, with diamonds, and an offset crown — located between one o’clock and two o’clock. The dial features a textured, pleated effect, making use of the house’s historic “tapestry” technique. For luxury watch fans hankering after complications, there is also a moon phase model. Prices range from $21,100 to $52,000.