Vacheron Constantin Releases New Traditionnelle Complete Calendar

The new white gold version of the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar exhibits a contemporary expression of classic traditional watchmaking.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in 18-karat white gold. ©

The Traditionnelle collection by Vacheron Constantin is the most classic expression of watchmaking by the maison, comprising all possible options, from simple time-only pieces to tourbillons, perpetual calendars and even a grande complication — reminiscent of the watches made by the cabinotiers, the Geneva watchmakers who plied their trade during the Age of Enlightenment. 

Without falling in the ultra-high-end category, the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar, already available in rose gold and platinum as an “Excellence Platine” model, returns in a white gold version with an added dose of modernity thanks to a velvet-finished slate gray dial. The new Traditionnelle complete calendar watch — whose complication is also known as a triple calendar — indicates the date, day and month, complemented by the age and phases of the moon. 

The new white gold version sports the same design and layout as the previous two iterations: a round case with fluted back, slim bezel, railway-track minute track, bi-facetted Dauphine-style hands and baton-type hour markers in 18-karat white gold.

The watch is powered by Vacheron’s Caliber 2460 QCL/1, a 308-component automatic movement that derived from the caliber 2450, Vacheron’s first in-house automatic movement. The automatic movement with an array of complications offer a power reserve of 40 hours and is paired with a Black Mississippiensis alligator leather strap with tone-on-tone stitching, square scales and an 18-karat white gold buckle. 

With a retail price tag of $41,300, the new iteration is available for purchase now.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in 18-karat white gold.
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in 18-karat white gold.
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in 18-karat white gold.
Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Complete Calendar watch in 18-karat white gold.
