Vacheron Constantin Unveils Reissue of Its Iconic 222 Timepiece

PARIS — Before showcasing its crop of new models at the 2022 edition of Watches and Wonders, Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin is unveiling the return of an old favorite: a re-edition of its emblematic 37 mm-diameter yellow gold “222” watch, nicknamed “Jumbo.”

Launched in 1977 on the occasion of the house’s 222nd anniversary, the original design was imagined by Berlin-born Jorg Hysek, who “wanted to design an elegant sporty timepiece while striking the right balance between these two elements to fit in with Vacheron Constantin’s classic and refined universe,” he stated.

With its integrated bracelet and monobloc case that required the movement to be cased from above, the 222 also boasted a thickness of only seven millimeters — with its movement clocking in just above 3 millimeters — while offering water resistance up to 120 meters. Taut lines and an impression of robustness imparted by the hexagonal central links of the bracelet contributed to the watch’s success, which saw it released in 34 mm and 24 mm steel, yellow gold or two-tone iterations, until 1985.

“The 222 watch crystallizes the spirit of the 1970s, marked by an evolution of design toward something more authentic, more personal or even more ‘disordered’, as well as endowed with character and organic shapes,” said Vacheron Constantin’s director of style and heritage Christian Selmoni.

The openwork back of the 222, showcasing the original logo. Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

For its 2022 incarnation, the 222 has kept its integrated bracelet, pure lines and slimline proportions as well as the Maltese cross in the bottom right of the case.

New here is the openwork back, which shows the intricacies of the Calibre 2455/2 within and the original “222” logo engraved on its oscillating weight; the array of polished and satin finishes that bring depth by adding subtle contrasts, and legibility enhancements for the date and time thanks to the position of the date window and application of Super-Luminova coating to the hands and hour-markers. Bracelet articulations have also been revisited to improve comfort and the clasp has been made even more secure.

Released under the year’s theme of “Anatomy of Beauty” — which will see intricate guilloché work, the Maltese cross emblem figured as links or miniature enamel painting in the designs shown at the fair — the 222 timepiece is described by chief executive officer Louis Ferla as “a wonderful tribute to the work of our designers and engineers, and an illustration of their ability to perpetuate the avant-garde spirit of our maison.”