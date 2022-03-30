×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Justin Bieber’s Drew House to Take Over Ssense in Montreal

Business

Academy Sports + Outdoors Posts Record Results

Fashion

Physical Shows Boosted the Online Audience for Paris Fashion Week

Vacheron Constantin Unveils Reissue of Its Iconic 222 Timepiece

The Jorg Hysek design from 1977 returns in its original 37mm yellow gold format with subtle enhancements.

Vacheron Constantin 222 Re-edition
The new Vacheron Constantin 222, a re-edition of its emblematic 37 mm-diameter yellow gold "Jumbo" model. Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

PARIS — Before showcasing its crop of new models at the 2022 edition of Watches and Wonders, Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin is unveiling the return of an old favorite: a re-edition of its emblematic 37 mm-diameter yellow gold “222” watch, nicknamed “Jumbo.”

Launched in 1977 on the occasion of the house’s 222nd anniversary, the original design was imagined by Berlin-born Jorg Hysek, who “wanted to design an elegant sporty timepiece while striking the right balance between these two elements to fit in with Vacheron Constantin’s classic and refined universe,” he stated.

With its integrated bracelet and monobloc case that required the movement to be cased from above, the 222 also boasted a thickness of only seven millimeters — with its movement clocking in just above 3 millimeters — while offering water resistance up to 120 meters. Taut lines and an impression of robustness imparted by the hexagonal central links of the bracelet contributed to the watch’s success, which saw it released in 34 mm and 24 mm steel, yellow gold or two-tone iterations, until 1985.

Related Galleries

“The 222 watch crystallizes the spirit of the 1970s, marked by an evolution of design toward something more authentic, more personal or even more ‘disordered’, as well as endowed with character and organic shapes,” said Vacheron Constantin’s director of style and heritage Christian Selmoni.

Vacheron Constantin 222 - Back View
The openwork back of the 222, showcasing the original logo. Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

For its 2022 incarnation, the 222 has kept its integrated bracelet, pure lines and slimline proportions as well as the Maltese cross in the bottom right of the case.

New here is the openwork back, which shows the intricacies of the Calibre 2455/2 within and the original “222” logo engraved on its oscillating weight; the array of polished and satin finishes that bring depth by adding subtle contrasts, and legibility enhancements for the date and time thanks to the position of the date window and application of Super-Luminova coating to the hands and hour-markers. Bracelet articulations have also been revisited to improve comfort and the clasp has been made even more secure.

Released under the year’s theme of “Anatomy of Beauty” — which will see intricate guilloché work, the Maltese cross emblem figured as links or miniature enamel painting in the designs shown at the fair — the 222 timepiece is described by chief executive officer Louis Ferla as “a wonderful tribute to the work of our designers and engineers, and an illustration of their ability to perpetuate the avant-garde spirit of our maison.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad