By  on March 2, 2020

PARIS — Watches & Wonders Geneva and Baselworld may not be happening this spring, but a new event has sprung up: Geneva Watch Days.

A handful of labels including Bulgari, Breitling, Ulysse Nardin and Girard-Perregaux said they will hold the event, which they describe as decentralized and self-managed, at several high-end hotels in Geneva from April 26 to 29, coinciding with the original dates for Watches & Wonders Geneva, formerly known as SIHH.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers