When it comes to watches, men’s versions tend to get more focus — but as more women increasingly show interest in finely made timepieces, major watch brands have taken notice.
From minimalistic bracelet silhouettes to diamond-embellished bevels, there’s no shortage of horological marvels out there for women — all of which boast luxury and functionality — transforming pieces into accessories with true staying power.
With women embracing timepieces to suit their individual styles, they are no longer needed to just tell time anymore, and are becoming an essential part of women’s jewelry wardrobes.
Predominantly smaller silhouettes remain triumphant, with streamlined metal bracelets, slim leather bands, and white gold bracelets adorned with cut diamonds that can go from the boardroom to date night without missing a fashion beat.
