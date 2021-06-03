PARIS — Eager to resume a normal schedule of physical events, Watches and Wonders Geneva has set dates for its annual show next spring at the Palexpo exhibition hall, from March 30 to April 5.

“Seven days to celebrate, discuss, discover and bring together the main players in world watchmaking at Palexpo,” organizers of the show, said in a statement Thursday.

Watches and Wonders Geneva, which took place virtually this year and in 2020, emerged from the turmoil of the pandemic as the global, high-end watch industry’s main, annual event.

Originally dominated by brands belonging to Compagnie Financière Richemont, like Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin, the trade show, which is organized by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, this year drew high-profile labels that used to take part in Baselworld. These included Rolex, Chanel, Patek Philippe, Chopard and Tudor, as well as brands of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Hublot, Zenith and Louis Vuitton.

Participants of the upcoming spring event will be made public at a later date.

Meanwhile, a handful of luxury brands including Bulgari, Breitling and Girard-Perregaux are planning to meet for the Geneva Watch days at the end of August to present new timepieces to clients, the press and the public in small events around the city.

Business for the Swiss watch industry has been creeping back to pre-pandemic levels. Exports of timepieces from Switzerland rose 2 percent in April compared to the level of April 2019, according to the latest statistics from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.