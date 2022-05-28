Watch Out: Blue Wave

Watch enthusiasts often make the long-term commitment to collect timepieces of the most prominent designs and mechanisms that usually incorporate something old and something new. Now watchmakers are integrating something blue. Brands have embraced the color for decades and in some cases, throwing a blue shade has become a signature.

When it comes to luxury timepieces, there is one thing you can say without a doubt: today’s selection of watches is so abundant that there truly is something out there for every taste. Of course, watches with blue dials have been prevalent in the watch world for quite some time, yet in recent years many manufacturers have been releasing special models with blue dials along with presenting blue models that would otherwise only be available in a black dial.

A. Lange & Söhne’s Odysseus in titanium, $56,500.

Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “50th Anniversary,” $33,800. Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

Cartier ’s Santos de Cartier watch, large model, steel, interchangeable steel and rubber straps, $7,800. Vincent Wulveryck

But the popular hue wasn’t born yesterday — adding cobalt to enamel goes back to the beginning of watchmaking. But generally the color was used as an accent (like blued hands) rather than a field. Eventually innovations in dial manufacturing connected with color experimentation, specifically engine-turned and brushed dials.

Be it in blue leather straps, textured blue dials, classic blued steel hands and cabochons on crowns — all of this reiterates that blue is more than just the couleur du jour. A rich and bold shade that offers an enriching palette of lush layers and seductive styles, this primary tone is indubitably the go-to choice for when one is in the mood for something vibrant, yet timeless and classic. Often regarded as a popular alternative to black or silver, this popular hue is a knockout winner for all kinds of occasions and outfits.

With an entire universe to explore in timepieces sporting blue dials, WWD has curated an assortment of timepieces bathed in blue that will, ironically, chase the blues away.

Patek Philippe’s 5230P self-winding mechanical movement, platinum case, and hand-stitched calfskin navy blue strap, $70,970.

Omega ’s Constellation Co-Axial chronometer, 41mm, $21,400. courtesy

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Control Calendar in Stainless steel and leather, $13,100. ©

Glashütte Original’s Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date with calfskin strap, $13,400.

Chopard’s L.U.C Flying T Twin in 18-karat white gold featuring a blue dial with a guilloche center. Price available upon request.

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Street Diver – $7,805