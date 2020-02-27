PARIS — Watches & Wonders, the Geneva watch fair slated for April, has been cancelled, adding to the fast-growing list of events scuttled in the wake of the widening coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it is the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie’s duty, as organizer of Watches & Wonders Geneva, to anticipate the potential risks that travels and important international gatherings could entail,” organizers said in a statement.