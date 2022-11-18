×
EXCLUSIVE: Watchfinder & Co. Deepens Partnership With Nordstrom

The pre-owned luxury watch retailer's in-store footprint will now include a shop-in-shop in the Nordstrom New York City flagship along with seasonal pop-ups at other Nordstrom locations.

Watchfinder/Nordstrom
Watchfinder & Co. at Nordstrom in New York. Andrew Werner

Watchfinder & Co., the popular resource for pre-owned luxury watches, is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom.

According the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned watch retailer, the partnership builds on a hugely successful limited trial that took place in Nordstrom Seattle and on nordstrom.com in November 2021.

“The U.S. continues to be one of Watchfinder’s most important markets with tremendous potential. Our Nordstrom partnership provides the ideal platform for growth, while aligning perfectly with our shared values and dedication to providing the customer with an exceptional buying experience,” explained Arjen van de Vall, chief executive officer of Watchfinder.

In addition to a now permanent shop-in-shop in Seattle and an online presence, Watchfinder’s in-store footprint will include a new shop-in-shop in the Nordstrom New York City flagship along with seasonal pop-ups at Nordstrom locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, and La Jolla, California.

“We look forward to entering these three new markets and bringing Nordstrom’s New York, Arizona and California clientele a brand new level of access to our impressive range of luxury timepieces, along with the superior service and trust that is already synonymous with both the Nordstrom and Watchfinder experiences,” van de Vall said.

The Watchfinder shop-in-shop in New York is situated alongside leading global fine jewelry brands and near its fine dining concept, Wolf restaurant. The Scottsdale and La Jolla pop-ups will open in mid-November, running through early 2023, while the New York dedicated shop-in-shop is open now. All three destinations highlight a curated assortment of certified pre-owned luxury timepieces from sought-after brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Breitling, Omega, Cartier, Tag Heuer and more.

The evolving alliance with Nordstrom comes as interest in pre-owned timepieces has exploded. Every single timepiece sold will go through a rigorous process of inspection, authentication and service, all executed by Watchfinder’s team of expert watchmakers in Europe’s largest independent service center, which has been accredited by 19 of the world’s leading watch manufacturers.

Watchfinder was founded in 2002, and was a pioneer in the pre-owned watch space and on the online luxury retail sector. The brand has grown to become one of the most accredited online suppliers of luxury timepieces, and has 17 boutiques and showrooms across the world, most recently with openings in Paris, Milan and Zurich.

