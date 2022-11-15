×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

The range, which includes two watch models and nine textile items, will launch on Wednesday.

Fusalp x Zenith
Looks from the Fusalp x Zenith collaboration. Courtesy of Fusalp

ALPINE ACHIEVEMENT: French skiwear specialist Fusalp and Swiss watchmaker Zenith were born nearly a century apart and came up with their most striking innovation two years apart.

Today, they’re now perfectly in synch with a collaboration spanning ski gear and watches that launches Wednesday.

Ahead of its 70th anniversary, the French skiwear specialist was keen to come up with a product they’d never done in the past, said Fusalp chief executive officer Alexandre Fauvet.

“Fusalp is about movement, speed, mountains and time, mastering time, so we thought ‘let’s make a watch,’” he explained.

Related Galleries

Plus, being headquartered in the French Alps gave them plenty of awareness on “some guys on the other side of the border” in watchmaking, he joked, quick to add that in that field, Switzerland was the “right side of the border.”

The one who felt like a natural match was Le Locle, Switzerland-based watchmaker Zenith, whose world-first automatic chronograph was invented in 1968, only two years after Fusalp had made a striking debut with their innovative ski suits when France’s national ski team netted seven gold medals at the 1966 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Chile.

This synchronicity in achievements also resonated with the watchmaker, explained Julien Tornare, chief executive officer of LVMH-owned Zenith.

In his opinion, the best way to “talk about heritage but also talk about a comeback” was to find a partner of a similar size and whose design ethos matched.

“Fusalp came on the table because it’s a brand with a very long heritage, similar to Zenith. [Both] made a big change in their field years and years ago, [were] quiet for a while, and [are] coming back very strongly,” the watchmaking executive said.

The white Fusalp x Zenith Defy Classic Skeleton
The white Fusalp x Zenith Defy Classic Skeleton Courtesy of Fusalp x Zenith

With their shared view that “design is aesthetics but born from functionality,” as Fauvet put it, Zenith put its Defy Classic Skeleton model in the hands of Fusalp’s design team, handing them a no-holds-barred carte blanche that resulted in an open dial design that blends the watchmaker’s five-pointed star with a snowflake — also used as a logo for the capsule.

The watch is available in black ceramic, in a limited run of 300 pieces, while a white version is limited to 100.

On both, a rose gold lower layer surrounded by the French flag’s blue, red and white colors is also part of the design, while the watch’s rubber strap has been imagined with a rectangular, raised motif nodding to the texture of fabric.

For the Fusalp side, two female and one male silhouette were developed for the collaboration, making ample use of its cold weather expertise. Cue thermally efficient fabrics that allowed for sleeker silhouettes that wouldn’t look out of place in a more urban setting, but also smart details, like a “storm cuff” double-layered sleeve that can unzip to look at one’s watch while keeping the arm snug in a knit underlayer.

Beyond a celebration of Fusalp’s seven decades of existence, they segued with the French brand’s intention of being increasingly versatile, Fauvet explained, as part of an upscaling drive to match its technical expertise and materials that will also include new categories like footwear, making its debut this winter.

Not only does versatility “reduce a lot the impact that we have on the planet,” but it is “important to have this vision across the year also because we today we have 52 stores, and obviously [they] are open all year long,” he continued, noting that 80 percent of the company’s business comes from its own stores and e-commerce.

The collection will make its debut on Wednesday in Zenith’s retail network, at 14 Fusalp boutiques in major cities and upscale ski resorts, and across both brand’ e-commerce channels.

Prices for the Fusalp x Zenith line will range from 390 to 1,490 euros for clothing, while watches will be priced at 9,900 and 10,900 Swiss francs for the black and white timepieces, respectively.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zenith and Fusalp Team Up for Watch and Clothing Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad