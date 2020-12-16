The Belgian company will use the funds to expand its product range, including a private-label line, and workforce.
A well-known figure in the travel-retail industry, the executive has served at the German travel-retail operator for more than four decades.
The initiative is part of the group’s solidarity program started in March to help people and companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a masterclass with Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, Lauder revealed the secret sauce behind his success.
The business plans to expand to Europe.
The condom brand is launching three scents via a licensing partnership with Victory International USA LLC.
Supergoop will launch Daily Dose SPF 40, a vitamin C serum with UVA/UVB protection, to market on Dec. 28.
The Paris- and New York-based fund, with investments in Merci Handy, Oh My Cream! and Même Cosmetics, has also received B Corp certification.
Most of beauty’s large strategics were relatively quiet in 2020, but in the year ahead, the action is expected to pick up again as they adjust to the changes wrought by COVID-19.
The executive has catapulted the premium beauty retailer in the digital age.
Café Forgot will release its first fragrance this week, inspired by new stockings and non-dairy milk.
From digital detoxing to affordable fitness, here are some key wellness trends for the coming year.
The hairstylist weaves tresses into clothing and sculptures.
Six beauty executives who are setting the direction for beauty in the year ahead.
The German beauty giant has teamed with SABIC for the project.
Dr. Amy Wechsler and her daughter Zoe launched a podcast during the pandemic, in which they cover all the embarrassing things you’d never want to talk about with your own mom or kid.
Unprecedented times call for agility, innovation and resilience. Here, WWD Beauty Inc honors the industry’s power players and brands who demonstrated those traits — and much more.
Friedman Stevens consultancy conducted a survey to find out.
Parton has entered a licensing agreement with Edge Beauty, and will bring her line to market in spring 2021.
Sunny Jain of Unilever and Marla Beck of Bluemercury each gave their perspectives on how 2020 changed beauty — and consumers.
Grove plans to add brands, launch new brands, and work toward the goal of being plastic-free by 2025.
See all the winners here.
Sunny Jain had only been at Unilever for nine months before his new hometown of London began locking down in March. By then, the spread of COVID-19 had already been sending shocks through Unilever, which was forced to pull its growth projections for 2020, reallocate funds, support suppliers and find a way to cope with […]
“Our ambition is to crack this new channel and create a healthy dynamic ecosystem of social sellers for the beauty category,” said Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer of L’Oréal.
“We really saw this mainstream everyday guy who wasn’t being spoken to very well,” said Duke Cannon cofounder Anthony Albanese.
Traditionally held in March, the leading beauty trade show will run May 27 to 31.
It’s the fifth consecutive year the group has been bestowed CDP’s commendation, making L’Oréal the only company achieving such a record.
Pierre-André Terisse, who has been with Coty since February 2019, is leaving the post.
The London-based brand will use the investment to fuel its expansion to U.S. Target stores in January.
Media executive Boris Trupcevic will start in the role at the beginning of January 2021.
Among the shifts, the Spanish company is adding a Derma division bundling three of its dermocosmetics brands.
Users were most curious about at-home hair color, skin-care ingredients and Travis Scott’s “Batman” outfit.
The complaint alleges that the acquisition would eliminate substantial competition in the women’s wet shave market.
For the enduring doyenne of homemaking, The Vitamin Shoppe marks the first national retail rollout of her CBD line.
Martine Williamson has been named the company’s new chief marketing officer. Serge Jureidini and Silvia Galfo have departed.
The K-beauty brand is launching Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $34, a highlighter with skin-care benefits.
The Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC acquired a stake in the Dafe Holdings, which control 44.4 percent of Intercos.
The skin-care brand’s earned media value is up 128 percent year-over-year, according to Tribe Dynamics.
Otzi launches with five products that will be part of Sephora’s Clean at Sephora campaign.
Cofounded by Riccardo Basile and Elizabeth Craft Townsend-Rose, Agora soft-launched in April.
Jen Atkin’s web site picks back up its Mane Muse features with a little help from the TikTok star.
Benefit cofounder Ford, 73, died at home on Dec. 2.
As one of the most tumultuous years of modern times comes to a close, WWD Beauty Inc asked beauty leaders to share their biggest lesson from the year.
What makes a 15-year-old U.S. drugstore skin-care brand become a bestseller and social-media darling today?
Sally Beauty has several executive changes, Symbiome gains a chief medical officer, and Amazing Lash Studio has a new chief executive officer.
New data from Euromonitor International predicts the plant’s growth in legal sales to hit triple-digits in the next five years.
With spas and beauty counters shut, Elemis ramped up its digital offer, kept its customers close and forged closer ties with partners Amazon and The Hut Group.
Jane Ford created one of beauty’s original indie brands, Benefit.
The publication, out Dec. 8 via HarperCollins, showcases her life and work with clients like Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian West.
Smashbox Cosmetics continues to engage the Latinx community in Los Angeles and beyond.