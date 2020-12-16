Beauty

Healthy Food and Beauty E-commerce Platform Kazidomi Raises 6M Euros

The Belgian company will use the funds to expand its product range, including a private-label line, and workforce.

5hJennifer Weil

Kay Spanger

Gebr. Heinemann’s Kay Spanger Poised to Retire

A well-known figure in the travel-retail industry, the executive has served at the German travel-retail operator for more than four decades.

clock 6hJennifer Weil

Portrait of a doctor in lab coat with face mask and arms crossed, isolated on blue background

L’Oréal Offers Front-Line Medical Workers Beauty Treatments in Paris

The initiative is part of the group’s solidarity program started in March to help people and companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

clock December 16, 2020Jennifer Weil

Leonard Lauder Master Class Linda Levy

Leonard Lauder on Listening and Leadership

In a masterclass with Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, Lauder revealed the secret sauce behind his success.

clock December 15, 2020James Manso

Lunata Beauty hair curling wand

Cordless Hair Tool Business Lunata Raises $3M

The business plans to expand to Europe.

clock December 15, 2020Allison Collins

Trojan Fragrance

EXCLUSIVE: Trojan Gets Into Fragrance

The condom brand is launching three scents via a licensing partnership with Victory International USA LLC.

clock December 15, 2020Alexa Tietjen

Supergoop Daily Dose SPF 40

Supergoop Introduces ‘Daily Dose’ Vitamin C Serum, SPF Hybrid

Supergoop will launch Daily Dose SPF 40, a vitamin C serum with UVA/UVB protection, to market on Dec. 28.

clock December 15, 2020James Manso

An Oh My Cream! boutique

Eutopia VC Fund Raises 100 Million Euros

The Paris- and New York-based fund, with investments in Merci Handy, Oh My Cream! and Même Cosmetics, has also received B Corp certification.

clock December 14, 2020Jennifer Weil

Beauty's Strategic Buyers Expected to Return to M&A

Beauty’s Strategic Buyers Expected to Return to M&A

Most of beauty’s large strategics were relatively quiet in 2020, but in the year ahead, the action is expected to pick up again as they adjust to the changes wrought by COVID-19.

clock December 14, 2020Allison Collins

Tina Müller

Douglas’ Tina Müller: Building a Better Platform

The executive has catapulted the premium beauty retailer in the digital age.

clock December 14, 2020Jennifer Weil

Hanono Momose and Marland Backus for Café Forgot's perfume.

Fragrance

Underground N.Y. Fashion Boutique Releases Perfume With Notes of Almond Milk

Café Forgot will release its first fragrance this week, inspired by new stockings and non-dairy milk.

clock December 14, 2020Misty White Sidell

Five Wellness Trends for 2021

Five Wellness Trends for 2021

From digital detoxing to affordable fitness, here are some key wellness trends for the coming year.

clock December 13, 2020Ellen Thomas

Charlie Le Mindu

The Art of Hair: Redefined by Charlie Le Mindu

The hairstylist weaves tresses into clothing and sculptures.

clock December 12, 2020Jennifer Weil

The Lodestars

Six beauty executives who are setting the direction for beauty in the year ahead.

clock December 12, 2020Jenny B. Fine

Beiersdorf products from Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie.

Beiersdorf Creating Renewable Plastics for Mass Cosmetics Packaging

The German beauty giant has teamed with SABIC for the project.

clock December 11, 2020Jennifer Weil

Dr. Amy Wechsler and Zoe Wechsler

Last Call: Paging Dr. Podcast

Dr. Amy Wechsler and her daughter Zoe launched a podcast during the pandemic, in which they cover all the embarrassing things you’d never want to talk about with your own mom or kid.

clock December 11, 2020Ellen Thomas

The 2020 WWD Beauty Inc Awards

The 2020 WWD Beauty Inc Awards

Unprecedented times call for agility, innovation and resilience. Here, WWD Beauty Inc honors the industry’s power players and brands who demonstrated those traits — and much more.

clock December 11, 2020Jenny B. Fine

Some indie beauty brands, such as REN Clean Skincare, are already mature in their CSR practices.

How Do Consumers View ‘Responsible’ Beauty Products?

Friedman Stevens consultancy conducted a survey to find out.

clock December 11, 2020Jennifer Weil

Dolly Parton Fragrance

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton, Edge Beauty Announce Fragrance Licensing Agreement

Parton has entered a licensing agreement with Edge Beauty, and will bring her line to market in spring 2021.

clock December 11, 2020James Manso

2020 WWD Beauty Inc awards

A Positive Outlook at the 2020 Beauty Inc Awards

Sunny Jain of Unilever and Marla Beck of Bluemercury each gave their perspectives on how 2020 changed beauty — and consumers.

clock December 10, 2020James Manso

Grove Collaborative

Natural Products Retailer Grove Collaborative Raises $125M

Grove plans to add brands, launch new brands, and work toward the goal of being plastic-free by 2025.

clock December 10, 2020Allison Collins

Selena Gomez / Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Wins Startup of the Year at Beauty Inc Awards

See all the winners here.

clock December 10, 2020James Manso

Unilever’s Sunny Jain Lays Out His Strategic Vision

Sunny Jain had only been at Unilever for nine months before his new hometown of London began locking down in March. By then, the spread of COVID-19 had already been sending shocks through Unilever, which was forced to pull its growth projections for 2020, reallocate funds, support suppliers and find a way to cope with […]

clock December 10, 2020Samantha Conti

L'Oréal invests in social commerce platform Replika Software

L’Oréal Invests in Social Commerce Platform Replika Software

“Our ambition is to crack this new channel and create a healthy dynamic ecosystem of social sellers for the beauty category,” said Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer of L’Oréal.

clock December 10, 2020Jennifer Weil

Duke Cannon

More Deal Activity in Men’s Grooming: Main Post Invests in Duke Cannon

“We really saw this mainstream everyday guy who wasn’t being spoken to very well,” said Duke Cannon cofounder Anthony Albanese.

clock December 10, 2020Allison Collins

Cosmoprof's new ad campaign that will be used to promote the format's events in 2021.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna to Be Postponed

Traditionally held in March, the leading beauty trade show will run May 27 to 31.

clock December 9, 2020Sandra Salibian

CDP grades companies on how they undertake climate change, protect forests and safeguard water security.

L’Oréal’s Sustainability Actions Awarded Triple A Status

It’s the fifth consecutive year the group has been bestowed CDP’s commendation, making L’Oréal the only company achieving such a record.

clock December 9, 2020Jennifer Weil

Covergirl Lash Blast Mascara

Coty Promotes Laurent Mercier to CFO

Pierre-André Terisse, who has been with Coty since February 2019, is leaving the post.

clock December 9, 2020Allison Collins

Bybi

Sustainable Skin-care Brand BYBI Raises $7M Series A

The London-based brand will use the investment to fuel its expansion to U.S. Target stores in January.

clock December 9, 2020Ellen Thomas

Foreo's Luna mini

Foreo Names New CEO

Media executive Boris Trupcevic will start in the role at the beginning of January 2021.

clock December 9, 2020Jennifer Weil

Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Puig Shakes Up Business Structure, Aims for 3 Billion Euros in 2023 Sales

Among the shifts, the Spanish company is adding a Derma division bundling three of its dermocosmetics brands.

clock December 9, 2020Jennifer Weil

Google Year in Search 2020 report

Google Reveals 2020’s Top-trending Fashion and Beauty Searches

Users were most curious about at-home hair color, skin-care ingredients and Travis Scott’s “Batman” outfit.

clock December 9, 2020Alexa Tietjen

Billie razor

FTC Sues to Block Procter & Gamble, Billie Deal

The complaint alleges that the acquisition would eliminate substantial competition in the women’s wet shave market.

clock December 8, 2020Ellen Thomas

Martha Stewart CBD soft gels.

Martha Stewart Talks CBD, Stress and Her Deal With The Vitamin Shoppe

For the enduring doyenne of homemaking, The Vitamin Shoppe marks the first national retail rollout of her CBD line.

clock December 8, 2020David Moin

Revlon products

Revlon Restructures Exec Team Following Debt Deal

Martine Williamson has been named the company’s new chief marketing officer. Serge Jureidini and Silvia Galfo have departed.

clock December 7, 2020Ellen Thomas

Glow Recipe watermelon glow dew drops

Glow Recipe Expands Skin-care Hybrid Category

The K-beauty brand is launching Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $34, a highlighter with skin-care benefits.

clock December 7, 2020Alexa Tietjen

Dario Ferrari, Fondatore e Presidente Intercos Group

Intercos Sells Minority Stake

The Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC acquired a stake in the Dafe Holdings, which control 44.4 percent of Intercos.

clock December 7, 2020Sandra Salibian

Hyram Yarbo speaks with a CeraVe founder Tom Allison

The Story Behind CeraVe’s Success

The skin-care brand’s earned media value is up 128 percent year-over-year, according to Tribe Dynamics.

clock December 7, 2020Jennifer Weil

OTZI MBX Sephora

MBX, Sephora Co-create Korean Skin-care Brand, Otzi

Otzi launches with five products that will be part of Sephora’s Clean at Sephora campaign.

clock December 7, 2020Alexa Tietjen

Riccardo Basile and Elizabeth Craft Townsend-Rose

Social Beauty Commerce Start-up Agora Raises $6.6 Million

Cofounded by Riccardo Basile and Elizabeth Craft Townsend-Rose, Agora soft-launched in April.

clock December 7, 2020Jennifer Weil

Addison Rae ManeMuse

EXCLUSIVE: Addison Rae Is ManeAddicts’ New Muse

Jen Atkin’s web site picks back up its Mane Muse features with a little help from the TikTok star.

clock December 7, 2020Alexa Tietjen

Jane Ford

Jane Ford: A Rule-Breaker Who Helped Define the Modern Beauty Industry

Benefit cofounder Ford, 73, died at home on Dec. 2.

clock December 7, 2020Allison Collins

Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs’ Key Learnings From 2020

As one of the most tumultuous years of modern times comes to a close, WWD Beauty Inc asked beauty leaders to share their biggest lesson from the year.

clock December 6, 2020Jenny B. Fine

From CeraVe

How CeraVe Ruled the Internet

What makes a 15-year-old U.S. drugstore skin-care brand become a bestseller and social-media darling today?

clock December 6, 2020Jennifer Weil

Stephanie Hu

Beauty Executive Moves at Sally Beauty, The HydraFacial Company, Symbiome

Sally Beauty has several executive changes, Symbiome gains a chief medical officer, and Amazing Lash Studio has a new chief executive officer.

clock December 5, 2020James Manso

Buds of CBD - Grass in colorful rainbow lighitng

By the Numbers

New data from Euromonitor International predicts the plant’s growth in legal sales to hit triple-digits in the next five years.

clock December 5, 2020James Manso

Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter.

A Digital Metamorphosis at Elemis

With spas and beauty counters shut, Elemis ramped up its digital offer, kept its customers close and forged closer ties with partners Amazon and The Hut Group.

clock December 5, 2020Samantha Conti

Jane Ford

Benefit Cofounder Jane Ford, 73, Dies

Jane Ford created one of beauty’s original indie brands, Benefit.

clock December 4, 2020Allison Collins

Jen Atkin

Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Chats New Book, ‘Blowing My Way to the Top’

The publication, out Dec. 8 via HarperCollins, showcases her life and work with clients like Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian West.

clock December 4, 2020Ryma Chikhoune

Jefacon

Smashbox Cosmetics Launches Jefacon, Uniting Latinx Entrepreneurs

Smashbox Cosmetics continues to engage the Latinx community in Los Angeles and beyond.

clock December 4, 2020Ryma Chikhoune

