Beauty Features

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Influencer and Aesthetician Sean Garrette as U.S. Skin Care Expert

Garrette is the brand's second skin care ambassador, succeeding celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech.

By
Layla Ilchi
EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Reveals Plans for Wellness Department

The holistic concept, due to open in mid-July, includes products, services, a gym and a restaurant.

By
Jennifer Weil
New Cleansers From Eve Lom, Peach & Lily, Costa Brazil and More

Skin care's first step is getting the hero treatment with a slew of new launches.

By
James Manso, Noor Lobad
Hanni Launches as Sephora’s First Razor Partner

Less than one year after launching, Hanni is to become the first razor brand carried by Sephora.

By
Noor Lobad
Hair Care Searches Soar at Sephora, Ulta

Searches for hair care at the two leading specialty beauty retailers have grown double-digits in the past…

By
James Manso
Chantecaille, The Elephant Project Team Up

The collaboration is both a philanthropic endeavor and part of a larger effort for younger shoppers, said…

By
James Manso
How Allison McNamara Went From TV to Beauty

Just in time for the brand's expansion into Goop, Mara founder Allison McNamara outlines her unlikely path to…

By
James Manso
Beauty’s Currency of Kindness

Brands, corporations and retailers are increasingly upping their kindness quotients.

By
Jennifer Weil
Inside Lanserhof’s New Health Resort in Sylt

In an era when health is the ultimate wealth, Lanserhof is stepping up its game opening its third resort in…

By
Sandra Salibian
Gauge Capital Acquires BondiBoost

BondiBoost, the Australia-based hair care brand, has been acquired by Gauge Capital for an undisclosed sum.

By
James Manso
The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2022 Award Finalists

The foundation revealed its award finalists as well as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree François Demachy.

By
Noor Lobad
Ralph Lauren Focuses on Sustainability With Polo Earth

Ralph Lauren's new fragrance represents a "new way of working," said Alex Choueiri, global brand president of…

By
James Manso
Deciem Is Closing Several Brands

The business is closing down HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand.

By
Allison Collins
J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Diplo Put a Colorful Twist on Men’s Grooming at the 2022 Grammys

A number of prominent male artists brought drama with colored hair to the 2022 Grammy Awards.

By
Noor Lobad
EXCLUSIVE: TPH by Taraji Goes Into Body Care

The Maesa-backed beauty brand founded by Taraji P. Henson is taking its offerings below the hairline.

By
James Manso

