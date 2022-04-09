Latest in Beauty Features
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Influencer and Aesthetician Sean Garrette as U.S. Skin Care Expert
Garrette is the brand's second skin care ambassador, succeeding celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech.
EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Reveals Plans for Wellness Department
The holistic concept, due to open in mid-July, includes products, services, a gym and a restaurant.
New Cleansers From Eve Lom, Peach & Lily, Costa Brazil and More
Skin care's first step is getting the hero treatment with a slew of new launches.
Hanni Launches as Sephora’s First Razor Partner
Less than one year after launching, Hanni is to become the first razor brand carried by Sephora.
Hair Care Searches Soar at Sephora, Ulta
Searches for hair care at the two leading specialty beauty retailers have grown double-digits in the past…
Chantecaille, The Elephant Project Team Up
The collaboration is both a philanthropic endeavor and part of a larger effort for younger shoppers, said…
How Allison McNamara Went From TV to Beauty
Just in time for the brand's expansion into Goop, Mara founder Allison McNamara outlines her unlikely path to…
Beauty’s Currency of Kindness
Brands, corporations and retailers are increasingly upping their kindness quotients.
Inside Lanserhof’s New Health Resort in Sylt
In an era when health is the ultimate wealth, Lanserhof is stepping up its game opening its third resort in…
Gauge Capital Acquires BondiBoost
BondiBoost, the Australia-based hair care brand, has been acquired by Gauge Capital for an undisclosed sum.
The Fragrance Foundation Reveals 2022 Award Finalists
The foundation revealed its award finalists as well as Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honoree François Demachy.
Ralph Lauren Focuses on Sustainability With Polo Earth
Ralph Lauren's new fragrance represents a "new way of working," said Alex Choueiri, global brand president of…
Deciem Is Closing Several Brands
The business is closing down HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand.
J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Diplo Put a Colorful Twist on Men’s Grooming at the 2022 Grammys
A number of prominent male artists brought drama with colored hair to the 2022 Grammy Awards.
EXCLUSIVE: TPH by Taraji Goes Into Body Care
The Maesa-backed beauty brand founded by Taraji P. Henson is taking its offerings below the hairline.