The 10 Richest Beauty Influencers of 2022

Beauty influencing is a lucrative business.

New data from Cosmetify estimates the earnings of top beauty influencers for the second year in a row, evaluating each creator’s Instagram, YouTube and TikTok earnings for a combined total yield.

Safiya Nygaard has taken the first-place spot, previously occupied by Huda Kattan in 2021, who is now the second-highest earner in beauty.

Nygaard, who initially rose to prominence through her BuzzFeed series, LadyLike, took to YouTube following her departure from BuzzFeed in 2017.

With more than 9.5 million subscribers on her main channel, Nygaard’s YouTube presence is her strongest across all of her social media accounts. The creator brings in an estimated $187,917 in earnings per YouTube video upload, according to Cosmetify. Her TikTok and Instagram earnings, while still significant, pale in comparison, standing at $1,800 and $7,160 and ranking 22nd and 48th, respectively, per post.

Despite Kattan’s drop to second place this year, her overall earnings increased by more than $58,000 during the same period. She also still holds the title for highest-grossing Instagram beauty influencer, bringing in $168,113 per post on the platform.

The second-highest earner on Instagram is Chiara Ferragni, who brings in $98,817 per post. Ferragni’s posts are inclusive of fashion and lifestyle content, and the blogger-turned entrepreneur ranks as number six in terms of combined earnings per post across all social media platforms.

With a combined total of $145,271, James Charles ranks as the third-highest overall earner, remaining largely undeterred by the many controversies his career has been imbued with, one of which even resulted in his YouTube channel being demonetized for a brief period in 2021.

Charles also holds the title of the highest-earning beauty influencer on TikTok, bringing in $35,200 per post on the platform, where he has 36.7 million followers (by comparison, he has 23.9 million YouTube subscribers and 22.7 million Instagram followers).

Jeffree Star, who launched a skin care brand earlier this year and ranked as the highest earner across all platforms in 2020, now ranks in seventh place, bringing in a combined total of $90,368 per social media post.

Among the highest earners who did not make the top 10 list are Jaclyn Hill, Mario Dedivanovic, Camila Coelho, Aimee Song, Michelle Choi, Rachel Levin and Carli Bybel.

Hee, the 10 highest-earning beauty influencers of 2022, and their combined total earnings per TikTok, Instagram and YouTube post, per Cosmetify.