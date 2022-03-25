10 Top Hair Care and Styling Trends, Ranked

Consumer interest in hair care is bleeding into styling, new data shows.

According to data from Trendalytics, prestige hair is picking up speed outside of hair care, with swells in searches for styling products. “During the pandemic, we saw a huge boom in hair care, because everyone was at home,” said Kristin Breakell, content marketing manager, Trendalytics. “Now, we’re seeing more of a split with hairstyles. It mirrors the pandemic in a way, everyone is going out again and being social again. There’s increased interest in hairstyling and haircuts, especially with the summer months coming.”

Hairstyling trends are also growing because of renewed interest on TikTok. “People are wanting to go out and are more interested in dressing up, that’s definitely a driving factor,” Breakell said. “But now, people are asking how they should do their hair, and that’s when they go to social media. Instagram is driving forward some of those styles, too.”

Here, the top-searched emerging hair care trends, ranked by average weekly searches.

Hair Care—112,000 average weekly searches, +7 percent to last year. Blow Dryer—46,000 average weekly searches, +6 percent to last year. Hair Diffuser—25,000 average weekly searches, +10 percent to last year. Hair Mousse—22,000 average weekly searches, +12 percent to last year. Tape Hair Extensions—20,000 average weekly searches, +29 percent to last year. Hair Oiling—18,000 average weekly searches, +2 percent to last year. Slicked-back Hair—15,000 average weekly searches, +14 percent to last year. Hair Wrap—14,000 average weekly searches, +12 percent to last year. Kids Shampoo—12,000 average weekly searches, +7 percent to last year. Bob With Bangs—9,000 average weekly searches, +5 percent to last year.

