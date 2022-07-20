111Skin Opens New Treatment Suite

Amid rapid global expansion, 111Skin is going back to its roots with its latest spa opening.

The skin care brand founded by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and wife Eva Alexandridis is expanding upon its Harley Street presence in London with the introduction of its first treatment space, dubbed “The Suite.”

The space, which is connected to Alexandrides’ clinic at 111 Harley Street, operates on an appointment-only basis and offers a slew of beauty and wellness treatments.

111Skin gets a lot of interest from spas internationally, and that channel of the business has grown exponentially in the past years, Alexandrides said. “We have to really take our time and be considerate,” said Alexandridis, who is also the brand’s chief executive. “We have a lot of offers and opportunities, but we need to make sure it’s the right fit. The way we develop spas is through a very personal approach.”

The brand was born out of Alexandrides’ plastic surgery practice, and it’s that clinical background that gives the brand its credibility. “This felt like such a wonderful way to showcase both businesses and how they interact,” Alexandridis added.

You May Also Like

Echoed Alexandrides, “The difference between my clinic is that it’s a place of innovation, and now it’s a place of skin care perfection. “This is a place where we want to have by-appointment-only facials and we’re going to combine the teams [from the clinic] which does more medical treatments, in order to carry out spa treatments.”

At the nexus of “clean” and clinical skin care, the brand has been resonating. Not only has it expanded its spa and retail footprints internationally, it tracked growth in 2020, and even landed a minority investment from Vaultier7 last year.