111Skin, Aman Essentials Team Up

Aman Skincare has tapped 111Skin to create two limited-edition masks.

The brand, a consumer packaged goods offshoot of the luxe hospitality chain Aman, is launching two hydrogel sheet masks called the Nourishing Gold Algae Mask and Nourishing Gold Algae Eye Mask. Prices start at 12 pounds for a single eye mask and 20 pounds for a full face mask, and are available at Aman’s website, boutiques and spa locations.

The collaboration gives credence to Aman’s beauty play, said chief executive officer Kristina Romanova. “The business advantages are capturing the mutual clientele of both brands and attracting new clients that were not necessarily familiar with Aman as the luxury skin care brand,” she said. “[Skin care] has been extremely successful for us, and we started developing this part of the business as a separate entity as well, and specifically, this collaboration attracts new clientele for Aman Essentials.”

The masks contain brown algae, seaweed, spirulina and 111Skin’s proprietary healing ingredient, NAC Y2. The ingredients are “really exclusive, that resonates closely with Aman’s origins, and also 111Skin’s dedication to being effective and scientific,” said Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, 111Skin’s cofounder and board-certified plastic surgeon.

The brand will also partner with Aman for spa businesses. “Our spa business is very much about capital cities, and Aman is just starting to expand [into those] now,” said Eva Alexandridis, 111Skin cofounder and CEO, nodding to Aman New York’s opening this month. “We want to be where our client is, and our clients are in Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods. We wanted to have a spa property in the same vicinity. With Aman, we’re also able to go to destinations that are also very remote and very unique.”