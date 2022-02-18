111Skin, Barry’s U.K. Join Forces

On the heels of a year of double-digit growth, 111Skin is feting its 10th anniversary with a partnership with Barry’s U.K.

Starting the week of Feb. 13, the brand began opening masking bars in Barry’s U.K. studios, and will be administering complimentary facials with 111Skin-trained aestheticians in select locations this week. The partnership will expand to the U.S. later this year.

“Having all of these different products that fit into a person’s skin type and lifestyle, we want to attract young, active people who are aware of what needs to be done to stay healthy,” said Yannis Alexandrides, the plastic surgeon who founded the brand. “Skin will be healthy when you stay healthy. That’s the synergy between places like Barry’s, and similar gyms, with these programs.”

The partnership isn’t just a demographic play, it’s about branding, said Eva Alexandridis, its chief executive officer. “We’re not just a skin care brand, we wanted people to take us on a journey with them,” she said. “People that love fitness also love wellness, and that is what we want our brand to be.”

The brand saw tremendous growth in 2021 — around 45 percent, Alexandridis said — mostly driven by its spa partnerships. Now, 111Skin wants to create more touchpoints with consumers with more health club partnerships in the works, including a partnership with the U.K.-based gym Kobox in March.

“We have about 60 spas at the moment, and we like them because they’re not stand-alone spas, they have gyms and pools. We like to be a part of the whole club, and we’re very interested in how we can connect with people post-workout. We’re working with hotels that will be offering the masks to people lounging at the pool, and our supplements as part of the drinks menu. If accounts just want a few body treatments or facial treatments, we say no,” Alexandridis said.

To sustain the growth, the brand is also building out an entirely female leadership team to help scale the business. “When you get to 50-million-plus in sales, your mistakes are going to get very costly if things don’t get done properly,” Alexandridis said. “We’ve assembled a very strong team to be ready for the next level because now we are truly a global brand.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Vaultier7 Makes Multimillion-Pound Investment in London’s 111Skin

111 Skin Expands Cryotherapy Line

Salon Services, Especially Facials, Are Starting to Surge