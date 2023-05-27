The Summer Set: 12 New Essential Summer Beauty Products

Ceremonia Perfume de la Tierra, $65
Hair care brand Ceremonia’s ode to Latinx heritage is now available in a fragrance for the first time, coming to life through bergamot, tonka bean and pink pepper notes.
Of Other Worlds Light Beams Barrier Treatment, $68
Up-and-coming beauty brand Of Other Worlds taps licorice root and azelaic acid for this barrier-boosting serum that will debut in late June.
Peace Out Skincare Vitamin C Glow Stick, $28
This balm brings together caffeine, peptides and four types of vitamin C to combat dull and discolored skin.
Ranavat Kansa Comb, $70
Made of pure kansa — a metal composed of tin and copper — this Ayurvedic hair tool aims to promote blood flow to the scalp and supercharge hair growth.
Mielle Organics Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Scalp and Hair Oil, $11.99
TikTok darling Mielle Organics is expanding its Sea Moss Collection with an antioxidant-rich hair oil meant to hydrate strands.
Bumble and bumble Seaweed Shampoo, $34
This lightweight formula is composed of 93 percent naturally derived ingredients, seeking to support hair health from root to tip.
Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Refillable Mascara, $32
Dior’s first refillable mascara has arrived, offering a no-smudge formula that comes in five shades.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow-Laminate Brow Styling Gel with Peptides, $22
At-home laminated brows just got easier thanks to Grande Cosmetics; the brand’s flake-free gel formula offers up to 12 hours of hold.
Orcé Cosmetics Come Closer Serum Foundation, $75
After struggling to find makeup that catered to the nuanced undertones of Southeast Asian skin, Yu-Chen Shih created her own: Her latest foundation comes in 12 shades and is infused with hyaluronic acid.
Kosas Wet Stick, $24
Kosas’ newest product is not your average lipstick: Packed with ceramides and squalene, the formula aims to nourish while delivering a sheer sheen of color. It launches June 1.
Marco Castro Amazonicoil, $110
Makeup artist Marco Castro kicks off his eponymous brand with a 1000mg full-spectrum CBD serum. The multipurpose launch can be applied topically or ingested orally, and is meant to improve skin radiance while combating stress.
Yensa Pumpkin Turmeric 2-in-1 Radiance Polishing Mask, $45
Ginger and papaya work with this mask’s namesake ingredients to gently exfoliate the skin and even the complexion.