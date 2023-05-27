The Summer Set: 12 New Essential Summer Beauty Products

Ceremonia Perfume de la Tierra, $65

Ceremonia Perfume de la Tierra Sofi Perazzo and Dichen Chen

Hair care brand Ceremonia’s ode to Latinx heritage is now available in a fragrance for the first time, coming to life through bergamot, tonka bean and pink pepper notes.

Of Other Worlds Light Beams Barrier Treatment, $68

Of Other Worlds Light Beams Barrier Treatment courtesy

Up-and-coming beauty brand Of Other Worlds taps licorice root and azelaic acid for this barrier-boosting serum that will debut in late June.

Peace Out Skincare Vitamin C Glow Stick, $28

Peace Out Skincare Vitamin C Glow Stick courtesy

This balm brings together caffeine, peptides and four types of vitamin C to combat dull and discolored skin.

Ranavat Kansa Comb, $70

Ranavat Kansa Comb courtesy

Made of pure kansa — a metal composed of tin and copper — this Ayurvedic hair tool aims to promote blood flow to the scalp and supercharge hair growth.

Mielle Organics Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Scalp and Hair Oil, $11.99

Mielle Organics Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Scalp and Hair Oil courtesy

TikTok darling Mielle Organics is expanding its Sea Moss Collection with an antioxidant-rich hair oil meant to hydrate strands.

Bumble and bumble Seaweed Shampoo, $34

Bumble and bumble Seaweed Shampoo courtesy

This lightweight formula is composed of 93 percent naturally derived ingredients, seeking to support hair health from root to tip.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Refillable Mascara, $32

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Refillable Mascara courtesy

Dior’s first refillable mascara has arrived, offering a no-smudge formula that comes in five shades.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow-Laminate Brow Styling Gel with Peptides, $22

GrandeBrow-Laminate Brow Styling Gel with Peptides courtesy

At-home laminated brows just got easier thanks to Grande Cosmetics; the brand’s flake-free gel formula offers up to 12 hours of hold.

Orcé Cosmetics Come Closer Serum Foundation, $75

Orcé Cosmetics Come Closer Serum Foundation SHAN BENSON

After struggling to find makeup that catered to the nuanced undertones of Southeast Asian skin, Yu-Chen Shih created her own: Her latest foundation comes in 12 shades and is infused with hyaluronic acid.

Kosas Wet Stick, $24

Kosas Wet Stick in shade Island High. courtesy

Kosas’ newest product is not your average lipstick: Packed with ceramides and squalene, the formula aims to nourish while delivering a sheer sheen of color. It launches June 1.

Marco Castro Amazonicoil, $110

Marco Castro Amazonicoil

Makeup artist Marco Castro kicks off his eponymous brand with a 1000mg full-spectrum CBD serum. The multipurpose launch can be applied topically or ingested orally, and is meant to improve skin radiance while combating stress.

Yensa Pumpkin Turmeric 2-in-1 Radiance Polishing Mask, $45

Yensa Pumpkin Turmeric 2-in-1 Radiance Polishing Mask courtesy

Ginger and papaya work with this mask’s namesake ingredients to gently exfoliate the skin and even the complexion.