Avon Cashmere Essence Lipcream
Available in 10 shades, $22 each
Avon’s newest doubles as antiaging treatments, thanks to its bio-retinol core — which the brand says is first-to-market in the U.S.
Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip and Cheek Tint
Available in six shades, $34 each
Tinted Love lip and cheek balms include include vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for non-drying color.
Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid
Available in 11 shades, $38 each
The newest addition to Dior’s lip lineup is a transfer-proof, liquid formula that promises long-wear.
E.l.f. xx Jen Atkin XXtra Lip Duo
Available in three shades, $8 each
E.l.f. Beauty’s collaboration with star hairstylist Jen Atkin includes these dual-sided lipsticks based on Atkins’ favorite shades.
Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Stain
Available in five shades, $24 each
Lady Gaga’s latest contains self-adjusting pigments that react with the pH level of the wearer’s skin to create a personalized lip shade.
Kjaer Weis Matte, Naturally Lipstick
Available in six shades $30 each
Kirsten Kjaer Weis elegant organic formulas are also eco-friendly, available with refills for $22 each.
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink
Available in 13 shades, $28 each
With a water-in-oil formula and patented petal applicator, Lancôme’s lip stain promises long-wear and striking colors with one swipe.
MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour
Available in 17 shades, $24 each
MAC’s addition to the Love Me franchise counts 17 shades and two types of technology: TLC Lip Complex for moisture, and ColorCling technology for a 12-hour wear.
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Lipstick
Available in 24 shades, $9
NYX’s newest boasts long-wear — up to 16 hours — and a transfer-resistant moisturizing formula.
Roén Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer
Available in three shades, $26 each
Meant to mimic a lip gloss’ finish with the benefits of a balm, Roén’s glittery new offering contains a slew of botanicals.
Too Faced Lip Injection Liquid Lipstick
Available in 10 shades, $25 each
Pucker up: Too Faced promises volumizing and moisturizing benefits with its newest product.
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm
Available in six shades, $38 each
Makeup artist extraordinaire Gucci Westman’s latest launch can be layered over traditional lipstick or worn alone.
