Avon Cashmere Essence Lipcream

Available in 10 shades, $22 each

Avon’s newest doubles as antiaging treatments, thanks to its bio-retinol core — which the brand says is first-to-market in the U.S.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip and Cheek Tint

Available in six shades, $34 each

Tinted Love lip and cheek balms include include vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for non-drying color.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid

Available in 11 shades, $38 each

The newest addition to Dior’s lip lineup is a transfer-proof, liquid formula that promises long-wear.

E.l.f. xx Jen Atkin XXtra Lip Duo

Available in three shades, $8 each

E.l.f. Beauty’s collaboration with star hairstylist Jen Atkin includes these dual-sided lipsticks based on Atkins’ favorite shades.

Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Stain

Available in five shades, $24 each

Lady Gaga’s latest contains self-adjusting pigments that react with the pH level of the wearer’s skin to create a personalized lip shade.

Kjaer Weis Matte, Naturally Lipstick

Available in six shades $30 each

Kirsten Kjaer Weis elegant organic formulas are also eco-friendly, available with refills for $22 each.

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink

Available in 13 shades, $28 each

With a water-in-oil formula and patented petal applicator, Lancôme’s lip stain promises long-wear and striking colors with one swipe.

MAC Cosmetics Love Me Liquid Lipcolour

Available in 17 shades, $24 each

MAC’s addition to the Love Me franchise counts 17 shades and two types of technology: TLC Lip Complex for moisture, and ColorCling technology for a 12-hour wear.

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Lipstick

Available in 24 shades, $9

NYX’s newest boasts long-wear — up to 16 hours — and a transfer-resistant moisturizing formula.

Roén Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer

Available in three shades, $26 each

Meant to mimic a lip gloss’ finish with the benefits of a balm, Roén’s glittery new offering contains a slew of botanicals.

Too Faced Lip Injection Liquid Lipstick

Available in 10 shades, $25 each

Pucker up: Too Faced promises volumizing and moisturizing benefits with its newest product.

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm

Available in six shades, $38 each

Makeup artist extraordinaire Gucci Westman’s latest launch can be layered over traditional lipstick or worn alone.

