Spring Things: 12 of Beauty’s Hottest New Products for Spring

New categories, new formats, new technology — oh my.

For the beauty industry’s seasonal crop of buzzy launches, brands across categories turned to new ingredients and new geographies for inspiration.

While Aedes de Venustas looked eastward to inspire its new personal fragrance, bowing in March, Tom Ford Beauty turned to the designer’s own private garden. Chanel’s buzzed-about No. 1 range relies on the red camellias it harvests in Gaujacq, France.

Brands are looking at other types of frontiers, too. Briogeo developed a proprietary rice protein complex to promote hair health. SpoiledChild, a sister brand to Il Makiage, is taking on skin and hair care for the first time, and 27 Rosiers partnered with a drag performer to launch its first color cosmetics.

Here, a handful of beauty’s most anticipated launches for spring.

SpoiledChild V24+ Advanced Renewal Hair + Scalp Serum, $68. Photo courtesy of SpoiledChild

SpoiledChild, the brainchild of the tech-y team behind Il Makiage, came to market with a slew of offerings for skin and hair. Among them, a serum to minimize hair thinning.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair MegaStrength+ Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment, $42. Photo courtesy of Briogeo

Nancy Twine’s Briogeo was a pioneer in the clean hair space. For her latest launch, she turned to a proprietary rice protein complex meant to fortify the hair cuticle.

Augustinus Bader The Hair Revitalizing Complex, $125. Photo courtesy of Augustinus Bader

After a major launch in hair care last year, skin care favorite Augustinus Bader collaborated with Dr. Shibashish Giri to boost hair growth and prevent damage with a vegan supplement.

Sisley Supremÿa at Night La Lotion, $300. Photo courtesy of Sisley

Sisley’s new night treatment lotion promises to “prepare” the skin for treatment with a host of natural extracts and vitamins.

Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Revitalizing Serum, $120. Photo courtesy of Chanel

Among the “clean” and sustainably minded offerings of Chanel’s new range, its hero serum boasts 95 percent naturally derived ingredients, including red camellia extract.

Costa Brazil Exfoliante Para O Corpo Body Scrub, $88. Photo courtesy of Costa Brazil

Come for the minimalist packaging, stay for the natural scent. The new body scrub includes green coffee oil, sweet almond oil and crushed murumuru seeds for a hydrating effect, with no fragrance added.

Tom Ford The Private Rose Garden Collection, $270 each. Photo courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty

Inspired by the blooms in Ford’s own garden, his latest trilogy of private blend fragrances pays homage to different locales: the Amalfi Coast, China and Russia.

Aedes de Venustas Corfu Kumquat, $245. Photo courtesy of Aedes de Venustas/Mathew Zucker

The brand founders behind Aedes de Venustas evoke the Greek isle of Corfu with their latest launch, where the brand found its inspiration — and source material — in the kumquats growing on the island’s northern coast.

Heretic Flower Porn Candle, $70. Photo courtesy of Heretic

Heretic is no stranger to taboos — remember the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle with Goop? — and now, it’s leaning into smell’s aphrodisiac qualities with a new candle, relying on vetiver, rose and violet leaf for a sensual effect.

Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Concealer, $24. Photo courtesy of Ami Colé/Rikky Fernandes

Industry veteran Diarrha N’Diaye made waves when her line promised no-makeup makeup for deeper skin tones. Now she’s capitalizing on the buzz with what a statement from the brand calls its “newest ode to melanin-rich skin.”

27 Rosiers x Miss Fame Extra/Ordinaire Skin Illuminators, $32 each or $88 for the set. Photo courtesy of 27 Rosiers

Fit for a queen, indeed. L’Oréal alum Kevin Le Roux joined forces with drag performer Miss Fame for his brand’s first makeup launch, which touts mineral pigments and Vitamin C for skin care benefits.

Merit Beauty Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick, available in eight shades for $26 each.

Serial entrepreneur Katherine Power has interests across categories, from wine to skin care. To launch her lipsticks, though, the Who What Wear cofounder turned back to fashion, debuting them on Proenza Schouler’s Fall 2022 runway.

