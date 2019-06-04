2008

2008

Courtesy Photo

  1. Bluemercury sells 115 brands.
  2. Every hour, Bluemercury sells 50 mascaras and 20 dry shampoos.
  3. In 2018, one M-61 PowerGlow Peel pad sold every 2.7 seconds.
  4. Bluemercury has 37 stores in California.
  5. Over the last three years, Bluemercury expanded into three new categories: supplements, clean beauty and hair tools.
  6. Lune + Aster’s Vitamin C+E Lip Gloss, a rosy shade, is the retailer’s best-selling lip gloss.
  7. Bluemercury sold its one millionth lipstick in 2007.
  8. Bluemercury served its one millionth customer in 2004.
  9. 100,000 people visited the New York Hilton flagship location last year.
  10. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne is the Bluemercury’s best-selling fragrance.
  11. The retailer hands out more than 7.7 million samples annually in its stores.
  12. There is at least one Bluemercury store in 27 different states.
  13. Bluemercury’s 100th store opened in Savannah, Ga., in 2016.
  14. Macy’s acquired the business for $210 million.
  15. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is the number-one hair-care product at Bluemercury.
  16. Bluemercury first appeared in WWD on Sept. 24, 1999, in a story about the proliferation of online beauty commerce sites.
  17. Five years after its launch in store, Beck’s M-61 Skincare launched on HSN.
  18. Bluemercury’s largest spa in Atlantic City measures 10,000 square feet.
  19. It took Marla Beck four years to develop M-61 Skincare.
  20. Bluemercury has 184 stores…and counting.
beauty
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus