Tiffany Haddish has finally retired her signature @AlexanderMcQueen dress.

Wearing the dress during her appearance on the Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" on Friday, Haddish revealed that this was likely the last time she'd wear the gown.

"I love this dress and it's getting tight," she said to Letterman after sitting down. "Like my career is getting big and I think my body is getting bigger." Haddish, visibly uncomfortable in the dress, joked that the dress' slit doesn't cover her legs anymore, which Letterman responds: "Do you want some duct tape?"