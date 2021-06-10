While the 2021 Fragrance Foundation Awards got its second digital incarnation due to the pandemic, the festivities looked ahead to post-pandemic recovery.
At the foundation’s annual awards, which took place Thursday, opening remarks lauded the category’s elasticity in the latter half of the coronavirus pandemic, and looked ahead to continued sales successes across the market.
“We have all spent the last 15 months redefining our lives, we have been forced to slow down. We have hopefully grounded ourselves with a new level of appreciation. We are now about to emerge more resilient than ever,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in opening remarks.
Jerry Vittoria, chairman of the Fragrance Foundation and global president of fine fragrance at Firmenich, called attention to how the role of fragrance evolved throughout the pandemic.
“While the pandemic has hit our industry hard, our consumers’ reaction and evolution of their fragrance rituals emphasizes the importance of fragrance in all our lives. Simply put, fragrances played a powerful role in supporting us,” Vittoria said. “Now more than ever, the benefits of fragrances are recognized by all. Romance and seduction are well and good, but there are so many other important emotions that we can activate to capture a far wider number of consumers.”
Speakers introducing the award honorees included Dolly Parton, André Leon Talley, Alicia Keys, Isabella Rossellini, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Kylie Minogue, Thom Browne, Louie Schwartzberg and Narciso Rodriguez.
Here, the recipients of the 2021 Fragrance Foundation awards.
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury
Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Chant for the Nymph
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury
Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury
Byredo Tobacco Mandarin
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige
Giorgio Armani My Way
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige
Dior Homme Eau de Toilette
Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige
Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Popular
Ariana Grande R.E.M.
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Lancôme Trésor
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Arquiste Misfit
Candle & Home, Holiday
Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year
Diptyque Electric Wall Diffuser, Baies
Packaging of the Year, Luxury
Christian Louboutin Loubirouge
Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
Pascal Gaurin, IFF – Scents of Wood Plum in Cognac
Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s
Marc Jacobs Perfect
Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s
Calvin Klein CK Everyone
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print
Town & Country, It Smells Good in Here by April Long
Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital
Town & Country, How Signature Is Your Signature Scent? Why Now is the Perfect Time to Craft a Custom Perfume by April Long
Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year
Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Passion
Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year
Calvin Klein CK Everyone
Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection
Boy Smells Slow Burn by Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves
Lifetime Achievement Perfumer
Calice Becker, vice president perfumer and director, Givaudan Perfumery School
Hall of Fame
Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums
