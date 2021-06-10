While the 2021 Fragrance Foundation Awards got its second digital incarnation due to the pandemic, the festivities looked ahead to post-pandemic recovery.

At the foundation’s annual awards, which took place Thursday, opening remarks lauded the category’s elasticity in the latter half of the coronavirus pandemic, and looked ahead to continued sales successes across the market.

“We have all spent the last 15 months redefining our lives, we have been forced to slow down. We have hopefully grounded ourselves with a new level of appreciation. We are now about to emerge more resilient than ever,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in opening remarks.

Jerry Vittoria, chairman of the Fragrance Foundation and global president of fine fragrance at Firmenich, called attention to how the role of fragrance evolved throughout the pandemic.

“While the pandemic has hit our industry hard, our consumers’ reaction and evolution of their fragrance rituals emphasizes the importance of fragrance in all our lives. Simply put, fragrances played a powerful role in supporting us,” Vittoria said. “Now more than ever, the benefits of fragrances are recognized by all. Romance and seduction are well and good, but there are so many other important emotions that we can activate to capture a far wider number of consumers.”

Speakers introducing the award honorees included Dolly Parton, André Leon Talley, Alicia Keys, Isabella Rossellini, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Kylie Minogue, Thom Browne, Louie Schwartzberg and Narciso Rodriguez.

Here, the recipients of the 2021 Fragrance Foundation awards.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Chant for the Nymph

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna Essenze Roman Wood Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Luxury

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Prestige

Giorgio Armani My Way

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Prestige

Dior Homme Eau de Toilette

Fragrance of the Year, Universal Prestige

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Popular

Ariana Grande R.E.M.

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Lancôme Trésor

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Arquiste Misfit

Candle & Home, Holiday

Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow



Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year

Diptyque Electric Wall Diffuser, Baies

Packaging of the Year, Luxury

Christian Louboutin Loubirouge

Packaging of the Year, Prestige and Popular

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum



Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Pascal Gaurin, IFF – Scents of Wood Plum in Cognac

Media Campaign of the Year, Women’s

Marc Jacobs Perfect



Media Campaign of the Year, Men’s

Calvin Klein CK Everyone

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Print

Town & Country, It Smells Good in Here by April Long

Fragrance Editorial of the Year, Digital

Town & Country, How Signature Is Your Signature Scent? Why Now is the Perfect Time to Craft a Custom Perfume by April Long

Consumer Choice, Women’s Prestige of the Year

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice, Women’s Popular of the Year

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Passion

Consumer Choice, Men’s of the Year

Calvin Klein CK Everyone

Consumer Choice, Candle & Home Collection

Boy Smells Slow Burn by Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves

Lifetime Achievement Perfumer

Calice Becker, vice president perfumer and director, Givaudan Perfumery School

Hall of Fame

Philippe Benacin, chairman and chief executive officer, Interparfums

