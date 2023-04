Every year, the WWD Beauty Top 100 ranks the world’s largest beauty manufacturers by sales. Here are the brands that saw the greatest sales gains in 2022.

Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., +52% Oddity, +45% Kiko SpA, +41.6% Puig, +40% Galderma, +33% Yunnan Botanee Bio-Technology Group Co. Ltd., +32% Cosnova, +31% E.l.f. Beauty, +31% Joy Group, +30% Euroitalia, Maesa +37% each

To see the full list in its entirety, subscribe to WWD Beauty Inc here.